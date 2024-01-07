The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Aircraft, extra SES volunteers arrive in Wagga ahead of intense rain

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 7 2024 - 2:02pm, first published 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW SES has opened the North Wagga cache at McPherson Oval and is encouraging residents whose properties typically flood during stoprms to get sandbags. Picture by Taylor Dodge
NSW SES has opened the North Wagga cache at McPherson Oval and is encouraging residents whose properties typically flood during stoprms to get sandbags. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Residents and emergency services were scrambling on Sunday morning to prepare for anticipated rainfall of up to 100mm in Wagga in a six-hour period overnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.