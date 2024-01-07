Aircraft, extra SES volunteers arrive in Wagga ahead of intense rain

Residents and emergency services were scrambling on Sunday morning to prepare for anticipated rainfall of up to 100mm in Wagga in a six-hour period overnight.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
By 1pm on Sunday more than 30 requests for sandbags had already gone through to the State Emergency Services (SES), with the North Wagga cache at McPherson Oval opening to residents that morning.
SES southern zone duty commander Shane Hargrave urged those whose properties typically flood during thunderstorms to get on top of preparations ahead of the downpour.
"From about 5pm Sunday we are expecting to see rainfall of up to 50mm to 70mm begin impacting communities out west before it begins moving towards the east overnight," he said.
"The biggest concern is the intense rainfall expected locally which could see 100mm of rain fall within hours causing intense flash flooding."
While last year in January Wagga was experiencing flooding from the Murrumbidgee River, this will not be a repeat.
"Residents should expect to see the river rise but we won't see the flooding from the river that we did last year," Mr Hargrave said.
Roads are expected to be inundated and people should avoid driving, walking and riding during the storm.
"We are encouraging people to prepare as much as possible ahead of the storm," Mr Hargrave said.
"Grab sandbags if needed."
Mr Hargrave said NSW SES crews from Sydney and the North Coast were deployed to Wagga ahead of the storm to assist along with two aircrafts, one sent to Albury and one to Wagga.
"We have extra crews and we are ready to respond," he said.
"Make sure you tie any loose items down, that's the biggest messaging, you need to get on top of the storm so if you haven't already started preparing, do it now.
"We've already had about 30 requests for sandbags which is good."
Mr Hargrave said residents can expect conditions across Wagga to clear by Monday afternoon, but expects SES crews will be kept busy cleaning through to Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.