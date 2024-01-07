Hogan chases breakthrough win during busy time for harness racing

Acheron has been knocking on the door of a breakthrough victory and Wagga trainer Brett Hogan hopes Monday is the day.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The eight-year-old hasn't won in more than two years, with 25 starts going by since his last win in October 2021.
However he's only missed the top four twice in six starts since moving to Hogan's stable.
Coming off a second at Young, Hogan is hopeful ahead of Riverina Paceway's meeting.
"He's not far away," Hogan said.
"It wasn't a bad run at Young, there was just no mid-race tempo and the leader skipped away on him.
"I've driven him before and had a good strike rate on him with placings as he's just an old, honest horse that suits the system."
Acheron had over a year off the track after injuring his leg during a storm not long after he joined Hogan's stable.
However his new trainer has been pleased with how he has returned.
He just wants a little bit of luck to fall his way to help bring up his fifth career win.
"If they run a genuine clip he'll be thereabouts, he just needs a little speed on," Hogan said.
"He's no star but in that grade he can hold himself accountable."
Hogan also has Anyonewilldo engaged.
She has won three races since September including her last five starts back.
Hogan is hopeful he has her close to another win.
"She's an honest mare but she's hard to get a guide on as we only jog her at home," he said.
"She is always putting her best foot forward lately and is always trying.
"The other day she got the back of the odds-on favourite and it failed to fire and was held up all the way down the straight so you can't put much through that run and the run before at Wagga she just got too far back so you can get a bit of a pen through that too as they went quick up front up so her sectionals were still good for the grade of horse she is.
"They are both winnable chances in races that aren't blessed with any horses with high ability."
Hogan also has a pick-up drive for Jamie Hogan on Watching Royalty across the seven-race card.
In a busy time for harness racing in the region, with the rare Monday meeting being the fifth in nine days, the first race gets under way at 1.57pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.