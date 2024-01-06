Flash flood alert as wicked weather could see 100mm of rain for Riverina

The State Emergency Service is urging Riverina residents to be prepared for flash flooding with the arrival of an intense weather system that could see 100mm of rain fall over mere hours.
The Riverina is expected to be hard hit by rain on Sunday evening with residents urged to prepare ahead of time.
A severe thunderstorm warning updated by the Bureau of Meteorology on Sunday morning advised storms are likely to produce flash flooding for Wagga, Albury, Tumbarumba, Narrandera, Deniliquin and Darlington Point.
The extreme weather has the bureau advising that six-hourly rainfalls of between 40mm and 70mm are likely, and potentially worse in parts, when the storms hit on Sunday afternoon and into early Monday morning,
"Locally intense rainfall which may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is also possible during this period with six-hourly rainfall totals up to 100 mm," the bureau warned.
This weather pattern poses a high risk of flash flooding and storm damage across the Riverina and is expected to continue through to Tuesday.
NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is urging residents and visitors to review their flood plans and take precautions ahead of the storm to protect themselves and their properties from the potential impacts.
Southern zone duty commander Superintendent Shane Hargrave said NSW SES crews are well prepared to respond ahead of the event.
"We understand that this is not the ideal way to spend the holiday period, but being prepared for the wet weather is crucial," Superintendent Hargrave said.
"By taking the time now to prepare your homes, check on your neighbours, stock up on essentials, and review your emergency plans, you can reduce the stress and anxiety caused by these unsettled weather events.
"We also remind all residents and visitors to be careful with their travel plans and avoid driving through flood waters at all costs.
"Flash flooding is a serious threat, and any rescue is one too many."
