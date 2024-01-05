Maher impressed as Projeto extends promising start to career

Projeto justified plenty of market support to add to an impressive start to his racing career.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The four-year-old made it three starts from his first five starts after a strong display at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday.
Racing without cover throughout in the Anthony Malone Constructions Benchmark 66 (1000m), Projeto raced away from his rivals late.
The son of Master Of Design continues to impress Wodonga trainer Peter Maher.
"He's a really nice horse and hopefully he will keep stepping up to the grade," Maher said.
"His run at Moonee Valley was really good but his run today was even better."
Backed into $1.50 favouritism after opening at $2.15, Projeto finished 1.5 lengths clear of Demanding Mo ($15).
After a win on debut in May, Projeto finished eighth at Bendigo before heading out for a spell.
He resumed with a win at Corowa before a fifth at Moonee Valley leading into Christmas.
That level of racing is something Maher is looking to explore again after taking plenty of time with the promising type.
"He did go shinny quite a few times as a young horse, which might be a good thing in the end, as he's matured right up," he said.
"He might go back to Melbourne, we'll see how he pulls up and good for there, but it's quite exciting."
However Maher is now looking to push out to the 1200 metres, especially considering how Projeto finished off his rivals after a number of dangers loomed near the top of the straight.
"He might be looking for a bit further now with the way he knuckled down in the last furlong," Maher said.
"It was quite impressive.
"He kicked away like a good horse, and they are pretty hard to come by, so hopefully he might be one and we can keep him sound."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.