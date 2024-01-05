The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Maher impressed as Projeto extends promising start to career

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 5 2024 - 6:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Projeto races away from his rivals to make it three wins in five starts for Wodonga trainer Peter Maher and jockey Simon Miller at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
Projeto races away from his rivals to make it three wins in five starts for Wodonga trainer Peter Maher and jockey Simon Miller at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Projeto justified plenty of market support to add to an impressive start to his racing career.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.