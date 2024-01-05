Beasley scores first training win after Super Maiden success

The numbers all aligned as Danny Beasley trained his first winner.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The multiple group one winning jockey has taken the next step in his career by moving into the training ranks.
In just his third start, with just his second runner, Beasley claimed the feature race at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday.
With Beasley also doing the riding, Tropical Breeze led all the way in the Worksforyou Australia Super Maiden (1000m).
He felt it was meant to be.
"It's the third time lucky and number 11, which is my lucky number," Beasley said.
"All the stars aligned so it was really nice.
"Mum and Dad are here, unfortunately my wife and the kids are back in Singapore for the school holidays so they weren't here, and my son's up in Sydney, but they will all be watching and cheering on."
Tropical Breeze ($3.80) went on to down Kaida Blaze ($4) by 1.7 lengths.
It was the second race in a row Peter Clancy's mare has had to finish for second in a super maiden.
Getting off the mark as a trainer was a special feeling, even if it comes with some extra pressure.
"It probably means more as you are with them every day," Beasley said.
"I was just saying to the boys (in the jockeys room) that when I get a couple more horses I will keep riding, but I'll stop riding them in a race as when I go into the gates on her my belly is churning and that doesn't happen in any other race.
"I'm not very good at riding my own horse."
The Wagga horseman was thrilled to get off the mark, especially in a race worth $50,000.
"It's unbelievable isn't it," Beasley said.
"We're so blessed in this modern day with Racing NSW putting on these races.
"To be able to win my first race in a Super Maiden is pretty special."
Tropical Storm finished sixth in the last Super Maiden at Wagga leading into Christmas.
It was the three-year-old filly's first start and Beasley thought she really benefited from the race experience.
"She came out of the race a lot better, I think it was just race experience, and she had a great two weeks coming into today," he said.
"She has always shown a lot of speed and been a real brilliant filly so it was good that she was able to capitalise on it."
Beasley has tasted plenty of success as a jockey, but he admits the move into the training ranks has been a challenge.
Especially with the very different time requirements.
"It's challenging, don't get me wrong," he said.
"You finish your races for the day as a jockey and that's it pretty much, you can go home and rest easy.
"When you training them, like I did two weeks ago when I brought her to the races and I thought she would run well but she was disappointing, you go home and don't sleep for three days just thinking about what happened, where did we go wrong and what's going to show up in the next day or two."
Tropical Breeze was the second leg of a riding double for Beasley after guiding Electric Storm to victory for Gayna Williams in the previous race.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.