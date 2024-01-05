The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Beasley scores first training win after Super Maiden success

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 5 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Multiple group one winning jockey Danny Beasley won his first race as a trainer at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Multiple group one winning jockey Danny Beasley won his first race as a trainer at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley

The numbers all aligned as Danny Beasley trained his first winner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.