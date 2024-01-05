Successful days for Starr, Smith in NSW sides at national competitions

New South Wales remain undefeated after the third round of the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Newcastle.
Wagga's Hamish Starr took to the field for the first time on Friday morning, joining the Bush Blues in their four wicket win.
It was Starr's first appearance in the tournament so far after he was unavailable for the first game and was not selected for the round two game against Western Australia.
Starr bowled just one over, conceding 10 runs, and was not called in to bat during the Twenty20 match.
The Kooringal Colts all-rounder said ahead of the competition he's excited to be tested alongside some of the best regional talent from across the country.
He became the first Wagga cricketer to play in the side in five years when he was selected last season.
After winning just two games last year, the Bush Blues have already out-performed their 2023 efforts.
Meanwhile in Ballarat, Starr's Colts teammate Shaun Smith has had mixed results in the first rounds of the Cricket Australia Under 17 Male National Championships.
Smith's NSW Country team took a tough 151-run loss in the opening round on Thursday after it took Western Australia less than 19 overs to end the game.
With redemption on their minds the teens put on a well-improved performance on Friday afternoon earning a four wicket win over the ACT.
A talented keeper and batsman, the local starter helped carry his side to victory, batting 57 (not out) after earning himself three wickets as keeper during the first innings.
They return to the field on Saturday when they play Queensland.
