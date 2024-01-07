Wagga fails to crack 40 degrees in 'warmer year' of 2023: BoM

Wagga and the Riverina endured a warmer year in 2023, with temperatures both minimum and maximum above average.
Wagga recorded its highest temperature of 39.9 degrees on March 19, with the coldest high temperature being 8.3 degrees on June 20m according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Despite the above average temperatures, Wagga didn't record any days above 40 degrees for the year.
Hay recorded the highest temperature in the Riverina with 43.2 degrees on December 5. It also recorded 12 days above 40 degrees, the highest number in the Riverina.
Deniliquin airport recorded the wettest day in the region with 135.4mm on November 29.
"The rest of the Riverina had close to average rainfall, with the exception of the south east which had above average rainfall," Nadine D'Argent, climatology specialist for the Bureau of Meteorology, said..
"We were in La Nina conditions for 2022-2021 as well."
The rainfall numbers were above average with a total being 664mm.
Ms D'Argent said sea temperatures off the eastern coast of Australia are relatively warm which is a key driver of being above average.
However, he numbers were quite low in the September period in comparison to previous years.
"They had months without rainfall in spring time which is very different from last year," Ms D'Argent said.
"Rainfall was 73.6mm so it's quite a big contrast between September 2022 and September 2023."
