'Getting out of hand': Residents called to help police combat crime problem

Wagga residents say they have have had enough of the city's growing crime problem in the face of break-ins, front yard brawls, stolen vehicles, fireworks and motorbikes tearing around at all hours.
This week alone there have been three break-and-enters reported to police and a vehicle stolen on top of dozens of incidents that residents say haven't been reported.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning police attended Meurant Avenue in Central Wagga following reports a Toyota Corolla that had been stolen during a break-in at a home in Ashmont had been found crashed into a parked car.
Only 24 hours earlier, officers were called to a nursing home in Wagga following reports an elderly man had been confronted by intruders.
Soon after that invasion, a home in Glenfield Park was also broken into and an 83-year-old woman was confronted and robbed.
Former president of Wagga Neighbourhood Watch, Wayne Deaner, said a big part of the issue is the fact that many incidents are going unreported.
"The biggest hurdle is that people aren't reporting the crime," he said.
"Close your windows, lock your doors and get your hands on a good security system."
Riverina Police District Detective Acting Inspector Tim Brakenridge said police are urging residents to keep their homes, windows, garages and sheds locked, keep valuables out of sight and not leave keys out.
On Tuesday Sarah Earsman had a run-in with a group of intruders who allegedly broke into her garage which she caught on security footage.
It isn't the first time Mrs Earsman has been a target of crime in recent months, which is making her question just how safe she really is in her Tolland home.
"It's really getting out of hand," she said.
"These kids have no shame and no conscience.
"To come back more than once is completely baffling and I hate feeling unsafe in my own home."
Glenfield Park resident Pete Llewellyn said crime in his neighbourhood had increased over the last 18 months, from witnessing a brawl on New Year's Day to putting up with all kinds of petty crime.
"I've been putting up with this for 18 months," he said.
"Sometimes the police will get called to my street three times a day.
"On average, they probably come here at least once a fortnight."
While he has been doing his part to combat the crime, Mr Llewellyn isn't sure what more he can do and says it is a problem right across the city.
Mr Deaner is urging residents to work with police to help get those responsible held accountable.
"A lot of this crime is opportunistic, we should be being more vigilant," he said.
"It's our responsibility to look after our own community and to keep our own property safe and to help our local police by providing them with the information they need."
