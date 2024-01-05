Group approach as Brothers look to share load in return to first grade

Brothers are looking to take a group approach as they work their way back into first grade.
The club heads into the season without a lone president after Zac Wilson returned to the treasurer's role for 2024.
Wilson stepped into the presidency for 2023, the season Brothers withdrew from first grade.
He was instrumental in attracting former NRL player and long-serving Queanbeyan Kangaroos coach Aaron Gorrell to the fold as the Wagga club plots their path back into the first grade fold.
However he didn't feel he had the time to commit to the role.
"I'm back to being treasurer as I've got a few other things that require a bit more focus," Wilson said.
"Obviously (2023) took a bit of a toll on other things outside of football."
Instead Wilson has been replaced by a new board looking to share the responsibilities of president.
There are five members of the board who will work alongside the club's secretary and treasurer.
Former president Mitch Dunn, former Group Nine board member Tim Humphries, last year's vice president Luke Scott, Seb Cottam and Ryan Inglis make up the board.
"The whole idea is to take the pressure off one person and spread the load a bit," Wilson said.
"It was what was happening anyway but it's more shared by not having someone that's the pinpoint and instead we're all happy to do it."
Madison Dunn remains as secretary.
Brothers have slowly been building in their return to first grade.
Gorrell was announced as their new coach in October but only Jordan Little, who didn't play in 2023, has been announced as one of their signings.
Brothers remain confident they will be able to get a side on the field with Gorrell expecting a number of international recruits to arrive this month.
With focus centred towards getting the club back into first grade, Wilson doesn't expect to be adding a women's tackle team into the fold.
Group Nine are looking to have an eight-week season to try to get the concept off the ground in 2024.
Brothers are the most successful leaguetag side in the competition's history but there has been little enthusiasm since plans were made to introduce women's tackle last month.
"Outside of our current leaguetag players I'm not aware of any players who would have an interest in women's tackle," he said
"They've been trialling it in the juniors and Brothers juniors do have some teams involved and I can see where they are coming from with the natural progression through from juniors to seniors and having something there for them to progress and continue to stay in rugby league but to be honest we have enough trouble trying to get men to play rugby league."
