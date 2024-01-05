The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

Group approach as Brothers look to share load in return to first grade

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 5 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Wilson has stepped down from the Brothers presidency after luring Aaron Gorrell, right, as coach with the Wagga club looking to take a different approach with the role by installing a board instead. Picture by Madeline Begley
Zac Wilson has stepped down from the Brothers presidency after luring Aaron Gorrell, right, as coach with the Wagga club looking to take a different approach with the role by installing a board instead. Picture by Madeline Begley

Brothers are looking to take a group approach as they work their way back into first grade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.