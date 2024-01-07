School holiday boredom busters to be found in Wagga this week

Keeping the kids occupied over the summer school holidays is a full-time job itself - here's a taste of what's on around Wagga this week.
Get up close and make some new wild mates as the Botanic Gardens Zoo staff hold meet and greet encounters with some of its furry, feathered and scaly friends every day during the school holidays. Head along to the grassy area near the duck pond to catch up with the dingoes and reptiles, join the feeding walk near the wombat enclosure or take a mini pony walk around the gardens. It runs daily, including weekends, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
The Museum of the Riverina hosts a bevy of activities, including a digital scavenger hunt at the galleries, thanks to the design work of students from Sturt Public School. Head along to the museum's Botanic Gardens site on Lord Baden Powell Drive between 10am and 4pm (2pm on Sundays) and join the all-ages fun and check out what else is on offer.
Get some thrills and beat the heat at the Junee Recreation and Aquatic Centre, where the water slide is open from noon until 2pm every day of the summer school holidays. Unlimited rides cost $5.50 and children must be at least four years old and capable swimmers.
Wagga PCYC has a packed program of weekday school holidays activities for primary and high school-aged youth over the summer. Visit the PCYC website for details and to secure a spot.
Bidgee Strawberries and Cream is running ice cream making workshops twice a day on weekdays during the school holidays. The 90-minute sessions are popular, so make sure to book through bidgeestrawberriesandcream.com.au to secure a spot. Cost is $25.
It's hard to beat a day in the park with a book, no matter what the age. Head along to Sunshine Storytime in the Botanic Gardens, hosted by the Wagga City Library, where there will be picture books, songs and crafts to be found from 10am to 11am. The Agile Library van will also be there for browsing, borrowing, returning and making reservations after storytime. In the event of bad weather, head to the nearby Mary Kidson Hall.
Summer Art Camp at the Wagga Art Gallery begins with different activities for younger children from 10am to noon and teens from 2pm to 4pm. Tales of dragons from Asian countries will be shared as children aged from six to 12 tackle making dragon masks in anticipation of Lunar New Year. Teenagers can join textile artist Millie Hocking in making badges after taking in the Dennis Golding: Power exhibition. Cost is $15, bookings essential. See waggaartgallery.com.au for more information.
Budding chefs can design their perfect burger with a masterclass from Grill'd in the Wagga Marketplace. The 45-minute sessions are at 10.30am and 11.45am and aimed at those aged between five and 10 (parent or guardian required). Book a spot at waggamarketplace.com.
The children's workshops have sold out but Wagga Art Gallery has spaces in the teens' Summer Art Camp session from 2pm to 4pm. Ex-dyer Mary Egan leads the session to, with help from the sun, create beautiful textiles and do experimental dying with common kitchen ingredients. Cost is $15, bookings essential. See waggaartgallery.com.au for more information.
Kids can take their sweet tooth and use it as watercolour inspiration at the Unique State Art Space workshop from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Cost is $55, which covers materials, tuition, light snack and an ice block. Book through uniquestateartspace.com.
Superheroes, assemble! Children and teens workshops at Wagga Art Gallery continue, inspired by the superhero capes in the Dennis Golding: Power exhibition. Participants will work on creating a unique design and then use that to decorate their very own superhero cape. Sessions are 10am to noon for children aged between six and 12, and from 2pm to 4pm for teenagers. Cost is $15, bookings essential. See waggaartgallery.com.au for more information.
Museum of the Riverina summer holiday program: go wild and sun-safe at the hat-making workshop. Choose between a cap or bucket hat, then decorate away and personalise your style. Cost is $10 per person, suitable for children five and up (under 12s must be accompanied by an adult. Book by calling 6926 9654 or emailing cawdellsmith.angus@wagga.nsw.gov.au.
Veteran gaming enthusiasts and their families can head to a big day out at the Riverina Veteran Wellbeing Centre for its gaming hub open day. Current and former serving members of the ADF have the opportunity to connect with fellow veteran gamers and bring the kids along for a day of Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart, miniature painting club displays and more. Register through Eventbrite.
Paper crafts is where it's at for Wagga City Library kids. Head along from 10am to noon for a couple of hours of origami, card-making, collages - whatever inspiration strikes! The free event is best for those aged seven and older, and parents will need to stick around for those aged 12 and under.
Dreamed of making your own board game? State of Mind Games founder and lead designer Sean Fenemore leads the Wagga Art Gallery's summer camp session for teenagers keen to explore their ideas and help bring them to fruition. Cost is $25, bookings essential. See waggaartgallery.com.au for more information.
The pool at Coolamon lights up for a twilight disco party from 6pm to 9pm. Marty's Woodfired Pizza truck and Sweet Cones ice cream van will cater to the tastebuds, and there are prizes and food vouchers to be won. The Coolamon Shire Council-hosted event is aimed at 12 to 24-year-olds, however all ages are welcome and under 12s must have parental supervisioh.
Unique State Art Space is the place to be for a workshop that merges art, social engagement Pokemon. The Print Press Play Pokemon session for children aged 10 to 17 begins at 4pm and explores creating a deck of unique Pokemon cards using drawing and printmaking before unwinding with pizza, popcorn and snacks during a screening of Detective Pikachu. Cost is $50, book through uniquestateartspace.com.
Burn some energy out of the kids at the Oasis, where inflatable days are back over the summer school holidays. Tackle the giant blow-up obstacle course all day for the cost of entry to the centre. Visit oasiswagga.com.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
