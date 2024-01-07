School holiday boredom busters to be found in Wagga this week

Get up close and make some new wild mates as the Botanic Gardens Zoo staff hold meet and greet encounters with some of its furry, feathered and scaly friends every day during the school holidays. Head along to the grassy area near the duck pond to catch up with the dingoes and reptiles, join the feeding walk near the wombat enclosure or take a mini pony walk around the gardens. It runs daily, including weekends, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

