Reseals rather than repairs key to tackling Wagga's roads: councillor

Wagga City Councillors are heading to the new year hoping that their goals are achieved for the city.
In looking at the year ahead for the city's leaders, councillor Georgie Davies believes while they've made progress, there is still much to be done.
"Roads are still a big issue in Wagga and every time we have a big thunderstorm, everyone knows that all the same potholes open up as well as new ones," Ms Davies said.
"So I think the focus is to just focus on resealing roads rather than trying to do the repairs but the issue with that is the cost obviously."
Cr Davies also mentioned that Lake Albert is a major issue as it struggles with sediment and blue-green algae.
While she admits that the sediment issue has got worse she said that council is looking at using sonar to fix that, while she hopes the trial of a new product will help tackle the ongoing algae problem.
"We're very positive that that will have some great benefits for the community, it's just very expensive so it's not a long-term option," she said.
She also hopes that the entertainment and conference centre would be able to kick off in Wagga and is eagerly awaiting the results from the feasibility study.
"If we decide to go ahead ... it will be a case of looking for grants to fund the project, but also really drilling down as to what size it will be and and what sort of facility will provide the most economic benefit," she said.
Fellow councillor Rod Kendall said his continued focus is on working closely with the community and its elected leaders.
"To pick out a topic would be unfair to every other issue which pops up," Cr Kendall said.
He believes to take an encompassing approach and that while it's hard to know what the council will be asked, responding to them as fairly as possible is key.
Nevertheless, he's optimistic as he believes that council can meet the challenges in the year ahead.
