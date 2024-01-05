Your say: MP's Inland Rail comments a missed opportunity

Federal member for Riverina Michael McCormack has been quoted as saying "building the Albury to Illabo section [of the Inland Rail] would create 770 jobs, take thousands of trucks off the road and lead to better bridges in Wagga" (Sydney Morning Herald 3/1/2024).
There seems to be little or no evidence that residents of Wagga want new bridges. In fact, quite the opposite.
For example, many have voiced their concerns about the raising of the Edmondson Street bridge.
What he could have said is that building a rail bypass would also create jobs and lead to an increase in the amenity, health, safety, growth, prosperity and liveability of the city.
Brian Measday is correct that "only urgently needed federal government intervention can solve this problem (of massively profitable fossil fuel companies trashing our climate)" (DA Letters, 4/1).
But I fear Raimond Gaita, the philosopher professor and writer, is also correct when he says, "I doubt politicians will do what is necessary to avert (climate) disaster unless public pressure compels them to. That is unlikely to happen unless there is rolling civil disobedience".
Gaita joined with Extinction Rebellion to block Melbourne traffic in December.
So the question becomes, who else is prepared to stand up to force our governments to protect us?
Like Canberra, Griffith NSW was designed by Walter Burley Griffin around the turn of the 20th century.
And like Canberra, the myth that it was built on a barren undeveloped landscape has persisted. (Let's face it, Canberra was built as the next stop on an existing rail line to Queanbeyan. Hardly just a sheep paddock hundreds of miles from anywhere).
But what I find particularly interesting, is in Griffith NSW some of the population like to perpetuate a myth that the landscape was barren and unused before the irrigation scheme developed the town.
In fact, the area was inhabited and resumed from European selectors. And our local Aboriginal heritage officer had shown me sites tens of thousands of years old less than 7 kilometres from the town's main street.
However when approaching the local historical society, asking them for what history they had regarding family links of the pre-European period, I was told Aboriginal people were nomadic and didn't live in the area. Then I was promptly shown the door.
As we progressed to a year of truth telling, I'll be curious to know how we as a society are going to address the European dominion of Australian history?
What I'm particularly interested to know is how do we tell the whole story, when like in Griffith, much of our European history has been recorded by those wanting to perpetuate a nostalgic belief which actively promotes misconceptions of Aboriginal culture and history. A history biased by racism.
The stance by Usman Khawaja is a brave one and heroic to speak his mind. He deserves respect and media support for caring about people and lives. He is a leader and has shown strength.
Cricket is a forum for many things that are not good for society, promoting gambling and promoting unhealthy fast food and a lack of manners and politeness by players.
Cricket Australia should not control freedoms or opinions when they are just honest good feelings.
I am sure the Pakistan team respects him!
His teammates should be backing him?
