Harpley's mare providing a real thrill for Guthrie during health issues

After going more than three years without a win, Luvtoo is certainly giving her group of owners a thrill, particularly Max Guthrie.
A former junior footy coach of Junee trainer-driver Bruce Harpley, Guthrie's family were looking to give him an interest as he deals with some health issues.
Along came Luvtoo.
She had gone winless for two and a half years before Harpley picked her out in March.
After a narrow second in her second start for her new connections it took another 23 starts, eight of which she was placed in, before she was able to win at Riverina Paceway last month.
She's since run a narrow second and Harpley hopes she can overcome a wide draw for more success at the track on Friday.
"That last start was probably the best run since I've had her," Harpley said.
"I think she broke 56 (seconds) for her last half and someone said to me that she went good and I said 'this is what I thought she'd do 20 starts ago but she hasn't so I can't predict she's going to do it now' but I would say her last three starts have been really good.
"There was the win, then she only got beat a small distance going 54 when she pulled really hard that day, and the last time was the first time she's really stretched out down the straight and wanted to finish a race off.
"We're hoping this is the new her."
Harpley is pleased to see the mare finally taste some success for her large group of owners, particularly Guthrie who also inspired the mare's stable name Maxie.
After Harpley went to school with his son Darren, who is also in the ownership of the mare, Guthrie has followed Junee horseman's career with interest.
Now he's got an interest of his own.
"His health is pretty average and (Darren) was onto me to get his dad a horse as he's really always wanted one," Harpley said.
"I thought with his health being no good that if I don't get him one soon he might never get a winner but she was the one.
"I picked her quickly and thought I'd have a quick turn around.
"I got beat a nose in my second start with her at Junee and thought I was in trouble and that race was going to come back to haunt me and it had until she finally won one.
"Off her last win if she can do that more often she will definitely win some more races but we've got one and he's got the photo on the wall."
Guthrie, who is wheelchair bound and requires dialysis three times a week, was on hand to see the mare break though.
He's been enjoying the ride.
"It's absolutely bloody terrific," Guthrie said.
"I had a bit of a drink when it won, and I've been off that for a couple of years now with the dialysis, but Darren thought it would be a bit of interest and it's been really good.
"He brought me down here (to Harpley's property) and Bruce had Maxie in the gig when they said I had a share in it."
After a couple of scratchings, Luvtoo has drawn the outside of the front row in the Southwest Stockfeeds Pace (1740m).
Guthrie is hoping Harpley can produce the goods again.
"It's all up to Bruce," he said.
