Junee ramps up pre-season targets in bid to climb Group Nine ladder

Junee are set for their first West Wyalong Knockout appearance in almost a decade as they continue their rebuild.
The Diesels are locked in for their first appearance at the popular pre-season event since 2016.
After being beaten in the 2015 final, before going to fall short against Gundagai in the Group Nine grand final that season, the Diesels came off the reserves list to take
They then withdrew from the 2017 edition after sacking coach Dane Neilson and haven't been back since.
A return to the West Wyalong Knockout is another step towards being a more competitive force after Junee didn't play first grade in 2021 or 2022.
Diesels president David Holt hopes it will kick start a good season for the club.
"Everything is on track for us to have a good season, that's for sure," Holt said.
"It looks like we've got good numbers in 16s, 18s and leaguetag, there's a lot of interest there, and there's also a lot of interest in the ladies tackle and a lot of enthusiasm within our seniors ranks.
"Over the next fortnight we will definitely see where we are at but everything points in the direction that we're going to have a great season."
Junee made their return to pre-season training under new coach Daniel Foley on Thursday.
The Diesels look set to retain most of their players from last year, with Will McDermott their only confirmed departure after linking with Temora.
Holt hopes it will put them in good stead after winning just two games to finish on the bottom of the Group Nine ladder in last year's return.
"I think we will be fairly competitive, we've got a couple of trials coming up and we will see where we are at and what improvements we need to make off the back of that," he said.
Not only will the Diesels take part in the West Wyalong Knockout on February 23 and 24 but they will travel to Gulgong for the second edition of the Jordan McGregor Memorial and are working on lining up a third trial for March 23.
Junee joins last year's knockout winners Young, last year's knockout runners-up Kangaroos, Temora and Southcity as the Group Nine clubs who are confirmed starters for this year's event.
A record $30,800 in prizemoney is up for grabs again in 2024 after the club initially increased last year's pool being the 50th edition.
However West Wyalong president Matt Goodwin confirmed once again the winning club will take home $20,000.
