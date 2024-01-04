Friends ready to battle at Australian Youth Water Polo Championships

There'll be plenty of in-pool action for over the next week as Wagga sends six athletes to Brisbane to compete in the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships.
With representation across four teams, Wagga Water Polo competition coordinator Naomi Bryce said the association couldn't be prouder of those competing.
Cooper Gray and Campbell Bryce will compete for ACT in the under 18s blue side, while Kieran Molloy will get in the pool for ACT gold.
Geordie Makeham and Jack Piggott are playing for Ovens and Murray, also in the under 18s boys competition, while Ella Creighton will play for UTS Balmain in the under 18s girls competition.
"This is the biggest group that we've ever had going, over a range of different teams, which is fantastic," Bryce said.
"We've put in so much work behind the scenes to try and build Wagga Water Polo and to see that they can achieve something this big is all of our dreams come true, all the hard work is worth it."
With a mixture of first time and returning players, Bryce said it's exciting to see how each of the young athletes are preparing for the tournament.
Knowing what to expect once they arrive has helped calm nerves for returning players, while those who have never attended are excited for what is ahead.
Despite being in the top age group, it is three players first time at the Championships.
"To see the different range of excitement is great," Bryce said.
"The ones that have been before they know what it's all about but it's still exciting because they get to play against such tough competition but they've also got other friends that they've met at other teams that they'll get to see when they're there.
"Then you've got the kids who are going for the first time who don't know what to expect, who are just beside themselves with excitement."
Bryce said the pathways paved by players in previous years has helped open more athletes to these high level opportunities.
"I think those kids that did the Canberra nationals, went back and forth for the training trying to get into that state team, have sort of cleared the way for some of those other kids to go maybe this is something I could do," she said.
"It's been good that some of the other kids have said 'hey this is what you could do', and it's working."
As the local players are spread across various teams, Bryce said they're excited to come up against one another during round games.
Teams will play two games a day in the lead up to the finals series.
Bryce said she anticipates the boys playing in teams in the green division will go well, but expects those in the gold division will have their work cut out for them.
The Australian Youth Water Polo Championships under 18s competition runs form January 5 to 10 in Brisbane.
