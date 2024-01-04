The power of a simple backpack in helping Wagga kids in need

Getting ready to set the kids up for the school year shouldn't be a task that puts even more pressure on those struggling - and so, Operation Backpack has arrived
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Wagga Marketplace and St Vincent De Paul have launched the initiative for 2024 to help collect donations of new school supplies such as backpacks, stationery and lunchboxes for local families who are struggling financially.
The annual drive to help take the stress out of heading back to school began this week, with a collection point in the shopping centre set up for those looking to help out.
Anyone wishing to donate school supplies can do so until January 21.
Wagga Marketplace's community marketing manager Chloe Sutton is delighted with the strong community response already.
"We're hoping to raise enough school supplies for at least 50 school children in the region," Ms Sutton said.
"We were getting around the 20 or 34 kits, but over the last few years it has grown to the amount of 50."
Ms Sutton this initiative is very important as a child having their own lunchbox could make the difference of feeling included and confident in school.
"It could be as simple as bullying because they don't have a brand new drink bottle or their school shoes are scuffed, their backpack is dirty, so they can feel isolated from the rest of their peers," she said.
"It can make the difference between whether a child starts a school, feeling confident, happy and how they interact with their social groups."
Yalanda Saiz the CEO of St Vincent De Paul, says that this issue is becoming more common for families across Australia due to the impact of the cost of living crisis.
"We are seeing great pressure placed on families as the cost-of-living crisis is impacting continues to impact more and more Australians," Mr Saiz said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.