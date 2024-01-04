The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thieves break into Wagga home, steal car, then crash in next suburb

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 4 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A car that was stolen from a Veale Street home in Ashmont was found crashed in central Wagga on Wednesday. File picture
A car that was stolen from a Veale Street home in Ashmont was found crashed in central Wagga on Wednesday. File picture

Police are on the hunt for those responsible for breaking into a home and making off with the occupants car before crashing it a short distance away and fleeing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.