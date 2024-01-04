Thieves break into Wagga home, steal car, then crash in next suburb

Police are on the hunt for those responsible for breaking into a home and making off with the occupants car before crashing it a short distance away and fleeing.
Just after 2am on Wednesday officers attached to Riverina Police District attended Meurant Avenue in Central Wagga following reports a Toyota Corolla had crashed into a parked car.
The driver couldn't be located and a crime scene was established before the vehicle was seized for forensic examination.
As part of inquiries, officers attended a home in Veale Street, Ashmont where it was determined the home had been broken into a short time prior and a Toyota Corolla had been stolen.
The 39-year-old owner was home at the time but was undisturbed.
Anyone with information on either incident is urged to come forward and contact Wagga Police Station.
A spokesperson for police said residents are reminded to take safety precautions including ensuring all windows, doors, sheds and garages are locked.
