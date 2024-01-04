Barrier one a boost as Colvin lines up shot at super maiden riches

Gary Colvin is chasing a day of breakthroughs at Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
The Wagga trainer lines up three hopefuls all looking for their first victory on Friday including Freddy's Shock in the $50,000 Worksforyou Australia Super Maiden Plate (1000m).
However the barrier draw rather than the extra cash incentive was the main reason he elected to head to the Super Maiden.
"I put him in there as he's just learning his trade," Colvin said.
"He's had a couple of nice runs and he drew very well there.
"I just hope he gets out and gets going.
"He drew the one so that's why I decided to put him in that and Holly (Durnan) will claim a couple of kilos on him.
"He's shown me enough to give him a crack at it."
Colvin accepted with the son of Fiorente for both the super maiden and the $27,000 Specsavers Wagga Maiden Handicap (1200m).
However after drawing nine over the longer trip it became an easy decision.
After a sixth on debut, Freddy's Shock is coming off a third at Wagga last time out.
Colvin thought it was worth a shot at the new Super Maiden concept.
"It's a very good concept to have these races and if you've got something going at the time you've got to have a crack at it," he said.
After The One has been fifth in both of her two starts to date.
Colvin expects to see some improvement.
"After The One should run an improved race," he said.
"She's had a couple of runs and I just hope she can be thereabouts in the finish."
Manhattan Valley is also looking to break his maiden at start 12 in the first of eight races.
He's finished third in two of his races but Colvin wants to see more from the five-year-old.
"He's probably in the right race but will have to show a bit of improvement," he said.
Coming off a fourth in a 1600-metre Highway Handicap before Christmas, Colvin is weighing up aiming Persian Dancer towards a Country Championship campaign next month.
"She was going to the Highway mile race but we decided to keep her for more of the 1400-metre races, she was fourth in a mile Highway a couple of weeks ago but we keep her to the 1400 and see if we have a definite Country Championships contender," he said.
Colvin is also looking to aim Dupride Star at the race he's had a lot of success with stable star Another One in.
