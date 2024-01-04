The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Barrier one a boost as Colvin lines up shot at super maiden riches

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 5 2024 - 9:19am, first published January 4 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stablehand Cindy Browne with Freddy's Shock ahead of the Super Maiden at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
Stablehand Cindy Browne with Freddy's Shock ahead of the Super Maiden at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

Gary Colvin is chasing a day of breakthroughs at Murrumbidgee Turf Club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.