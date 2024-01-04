Men free themselves from wrecks in string of close call Riverina crashes

A truck driver is believed to be in a stable condition after crashing through forest near Binya.
Emergency services were called to the Binya State Forest around 6am on Wednesday after a prime mover was found to have crashed through a row of trees near Gandys Road on the Burley Griffin Way.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the male driver, aged in his 20s, was able to free himself from the cab and was treated by paramedics before being taken to Griffith Base Hospital suffering minor injuries.
Police said they are considering fatigue as a possible cause, but investigations are continuing.
Traffic was affected in both directions as a result and Transport for NSW is urging drivers to exercise caution.
The crash is the latest in a string of New Year lucky escapes on Riverina roads, with a two men sustaining minor injuries in separate crashes near Leeton and at Galore this week.
A man in his 40s was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment after his 4WD crashed on the Sturt Highway on on Wednesday.
Emergency services responded to reports a ute had left the road and hit a tree near the Galore Street intersection, around 65km west of Wagga, at 11.30am.
A driver who came to grief on Back Whitton Road on Tuesday night was initially trapped in the wrecked car after it ended up colliding with a tree.
He managed to free himself from the sedan before emergency services - including the Leeton Rescue Squad, police, Fire and Rescue NSW, paramedics and the Rural Fire Service - arrived on the scene near Arbuckle Road.
The man, who is not from the area, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
It is believed the vehicle lost control at a series of 'S' bends at that location.
He was assessed by paramedics, but was lucky to escape without serious injuries.
Dozens of people died on the region's roads last year, with 35 deaths in the Riverina, Murrumbidgee and Murray River police districts.
Seven people lost their lives on Wagga local government area roads, up from just one during 2022, and the 12 killed on Riverina PD roads was three times higher than the year before.
A statewide blitz during the Christmas-New Year period saw hundreds of people fined and dozens caught drink and drug-driving in the Riverina.
Fortunately, there were no fatalities this year on Riverina PD roads over the Christmas period, however, the overall 2023 road toll had increased last year compared to 2022.
"We are continuing to do both breath testing and drug testing and we will continue to do that in 2024," Riverina highway patrol Inspector Darren Moulds said.
"Attending fatal crashes affects emergency services, the families and the wider community."
