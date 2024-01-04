Wagga DJ readying to hit the decks for 30 non-stop hours

Lake Albert will be pumping for a marathon of a different sort when a Wagga DJ rallies his musical mates for an epic session on the decks leading into Australia Day.
Local Wagga DJ Matt Luff is gearing up for an event Fluffy and Friends where he set dj non-stop for 30 hours, at the Wagga Boat Club.
Mr Luff says he will be joined by 20 other DJs at event which will be raising money for the Cancer Council where anyone can enter with a $5 donation.
"We'll kick it off at 4pm on Thursday, we'll have every different genre of music," Mr Luff said.
"On Friday, we'll be all family-friendly style and then we'll just have every different style and fundraising at the same time."
Mr Luff who has been a DJ for 11 years is nervous yet excited about playing non-stop for 30 hours.
He's deeply moved by the community response which has made the event gain more traction than he thought.
"Hopefully there are some people around for the early morning, it should be fun," he said.
"I'll stay awake and just my feet will probably hurt a fair bit."
The longest time Mr Luff has DJed for has been 10 hours.
The big marathon kicks off at 4pm on January 25 and continue through Australia Day before the last beats drop just before 10pm to wrap the huge effort up.
It is also set to feature a raffle with prizes to be won.
Mr Luff the gig is part of the fundraising for his effort in the Shitbox Rally, which will see him and others rallying from Melbourne to Alice Springs later in the year.
"We're raising $5000 for the Cancer Council for it, this is the fundraiser for it," he said.
"We've got the skills and the connections to put on an event, so I thought we'd give back and do more community stuff."
