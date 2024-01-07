The Daily Advertiser's top women's sport stories of 2023 as read by you

Every year is a big year for sport but the reach and appreciation for women's sport in 2023 was something special.
Not only were Australia's top female athletes excelling across the globe, they were inspiring the next generation and building new audiences at home.
The Matildas stole the nations heart as Australia and New Zealand hosted the FIFA World Cup, the Diamonds won their 12th netball World Cup, and the ParaMatildas were ranked the world's top side following their ParaAsian Cup win.
But it was the stories of Wagga's local athletes that you loved the most, so we're looking back at the top women's sport stories as read by you in 2023.
1 - Cleo Buttifant makes the big times
A last minute slide into the top spot was Cleo Buttifant's reflection on her AFLW draft night experience.
The Turvey Park junior was selected by the Western Bulldogs with pick 11 during the national draft in December.
Supported by a cheer squad 22-strong, Buttifant said it was a night she won't soon forget.
2 - Family affair for State Title winning sisters
As Wagga Netball Association stormed to a massive four state title wins in 2023, siblings Zahra and Abbey Hunt and Indi and Luella Rynehart all returned home with medals around their necks.
The sisters competed in Wagga's successful under 15 and under 13 campaigns.
Playing alongside each other on Saturday's they all agreed it can be frustrating to be on court together, but they couldn't be prouder to have finished their representative season winners.
3 - Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong pull off A grade coaching coup
It was a surprise not many saw coming when Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong announced Georgia Tilyard would take over their A grade coaching role for the 2024 season.
After six years in Wagga Tigers A grade side Tilyard was up for a new challenge but admitted it was an emotional goodbye to a club she loved.
With family in Ganmain she said the decision was difficult, but the right one, after the club had been pursuing her for some time.
4 - Young Mulkurti rises through the netball ranks
At just 16-years-old, Sienna Mulkurti is a mainstay in North Wagga's A grade side.
Hoping to pursue netball at the top level, Mulkurti was the youngest in her team during the 2023 season and spoke on the lessons she has learnt from her older teammates.
5 - McPherson, Harris to make Metro League debuts
Moving away is always daunting, even more-so when you're a teenager, but Sarah Harris and Inez McPherson have already started carving their names into the Sydney netball scene.
The pair have been selected to play in Eastwood Ryde Netball Association's metro league program.
6 - Apprentice jockey Molly Bourke off to Randwick on three month loan
Leading Southern District apprentice jockey Molly Bourke joined the John O'Shea stable at Randwick in June.
With 80 winners in her first two years of race-riding, Bourke's reputation precedes her.
7 - Hogg humble in grand final loss
Injured North Wagga A grade coach Flynn Hogg was devastated her team didn't win the 2023 Farrer League grand final, but she was okay to have lost to a strong opponent.
The Saints coach had hoped to go back-to-back but her side was unable to get past Temora.
8 - School talents selected for NSW girls football team
After strong performances at the border, Wagga's Zoe Curry and Majella Day and Leeton's Evie Henley were selected to play at the School Sports Australia Australian Football Championships in July.
Henley was named Combined Catholic College's most valuable player at the NSW All Schools titles before her state selection.
9 - Wagga girl's get once in a lifetime World Cup experience
Twelve local junior soccer players were selected to attend the Columbia v Germany World Cup round game in Sydney as flag bearers.
The announcement kicked off World Cup fever in Wagga as the local football community geared up for a massive month of play.
10 - Local players named in Australian under 21 squad
Griffith's Jessica Conlan and Wagga's Sophie Fawns impressed selectors at the Australian Netball Championships, earning recognition in the national under 21 squad.
The duo competed for Swifts Academy at the Championships, and Fawns went on to win a gold medal with the Australian side at the World Fast5 tournament.
11 - Wanderers coach calls for fairer play
After a string of forfeits from teams unwilling to travel to Wagga to play, Wagga City Wanderers coach Rob Tuksar called for better behaviour from opposition teams.
The women's side would go on to earn promotion back into the NPL at the conclusion of the season before the club announced they would not register a side in 2024.
12 - Wagga Netball Association continues to dominate at State level
They went into Senior State Titles with the expectation they would win, and they did exactly that.
While the under 17s went through the competition undefeated, the under 15s had to fight to the very end, with a 3-goal win in their final game just edging them into first place.
13 - No regrets for Jolliffe in maiden season with Collingullie-Wagga
There were teething issues as with any transition period, but Olivia Jolliffe thrived in her first year at Collingullie.
The playing-coach led her side to the semi-finals and will be back bigger and better in 2024.
14 - Buttifant stands out despite Allies loss
If she wasn't already on selector radars, she was after this game, as Cleo Buttifant earned 18 disposals and seven marks in Allies loss to Western Australia.
She went on to be selected by the Western Bulldogs in the AFLW National draft four months later.
15 - Teenage debutants bitten by A grade bug
Svannah Godde and Inez McPherson have made their A grade debuts for Marrar, and now they're hungry for more.
The pair stepped up for the first time in June and are hoped to have a lasting impact in the senior side.
