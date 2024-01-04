Family forced to flee home for a second time after flood chaos

A Wagga mother and three of her young children have had their home and the majority of their possessions destroyed by floodwater for a second time in less than 12 months.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Gemma Smith and her children moved into their home on Walana Crescent in Kooringal with the expectation of living a carefree life close to the children's school and in a friendly neighbourhood.
After only being back in their home for three months after nine months of restoration work, the family have had to flee yet again.
The home was inundated by water for a second time during Tuesday night's storm despite the home not being identified in the city's floodplains.
It is a scenario that comes with a great impact on the family, and one that can be avoided, according to Ms Smith.
The floodwater is spillage from a drain located across the road, she said, which directs the excess water towards the home when it reaches full capacity.
Ms Smith said she pleaded with Wagga City Council to take action to address the issue when the home was flooded on January 22 last year.
Wagga City Council director Infrastructure Services Warren Faulkner said staff have spoken with Ms Smith but they are limited in what they can do to address the issue.
"Urban stormwater systems are designed for minor and major flows, the minor system being the underground pipe network and the major system being overland flows in the road reserve," he said.
"The stormwater pipe in Walana Crescent in front (the home) is a 1350mm diameter pipe that collects stormwater all the way to the top of Willans Hill in Kooringal.
"Tuesday's downpour was a significant natural event (approximately 50mm of rain in 20-30 minutes) that exceeded the capacity of the underground stormwater system and therefore overland flows occurred."
Mr Faulkner said the flood mapping on the council's website shows the property is subject to overland flows when significant rainfall events occur because of the topography of the land.
"Unfortunately, Council is limited in what actions it can take to reduce the flow of water into this stormwater pipe during significant downpour events such as the one that occurred on Tuesday," he said.
Ms Smith said the drain clearly wasn't working properly.
"I just can't do this every January," she said.
While Ms Smith has insurance the process is lengthy and leaves the family without a home.
"Last year we tried to save what we could but it was a lot faster than this time, we didn't really have a lot of time," she said.
"This time my kids and I just went and stayed with a friend."
Not only will they need builders to assess the home and repair any damage, but all furniture will need to be thrown out and replaced and many personal items that couldn't be salvaged such as footwear that was wet.
"This time there was no structural or electrical damage but last year there was electrical damage," Ms Smith said.
"It's just a waiting game to see when people are available to get the job done."
Good friend Tamara Locke is no stranger to the flooded chaos on Walana Crescent, taking in Ms Smith and her children when they were forced to leave.
Seeing first-hand the struggle the family have had to endure once before and will now face again, Ms Locke is urging builders and community members to help.
"It's the second time it has happened, we want to make sure that this house gets redone as soon as possible," she said.
"This family has been out of this house for nine months already.
"Gemma's five-year-old daughter said to me; 'it was my beautiful home and I don't know when I will get to go back' and she's only five years old.
"Gemma bought this house with her own money so she was able to set herself up with her children. She works as a nurse, she helps our community, we need to get this done - she doesn't want to move, this is her forever home, we need the council to do something about this.
"This is what she has wanted for herself and her kids and now it's been destroyed twice in 12 months, it's devastating, it's traumatic for the children to have to leave their home, it's traumatic for Gemma to have to go through it.
"If there are builders out there who want to take this insurance claim and do it as fast as possible, that is what we need."
Ms Locke is hoping someone in the community may be able to help with access to skip bins and a storage unit which aren't covered by insurance.
In an email from Wagga City Council Ms Smith was told an investigation would commence into the drainage problem.
The outcome of that investigation has not been revealed.
Ms Locke said a staff member from the council attended the drain on Tuesday following the downpour but said they couldn't do anything unless the pipes were to be redone to cope with the amount of water.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.