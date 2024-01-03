Starr chases redemption at Australian Country Championships

Hamish Starr is looking to make up for some lost time after retaining his place in NSW's squad for the Australian Country Championships.
Starr became the first Wagga Cricket player to represent the Bush Blues in five years last season.
The Kooringal Colts all-rounder is looking forward to another chance to test himself at a higher level.
"Obviously with the Riverina campaign getting washed out it would have been a bit hard for teams to get selected but it was nice to be selected again," Starr said.
"Especially being in Newcastle, a nice part of Australia."
He was the only Riverina player to be selected in the squad this year.
After being a part of last year's competition in Canberra, Starr is looking for a little redemption this time around.
"Individually and team wise I just want to do better than last year," Starr said.
"I think we only won two games last year and personally I didn't perform that well so it would be nice to be able to get more of an opportunity this year to perform.
"Hopefully we can take it out as we've got a pretty strong side."
However he has to make up for some lost time after only joining the squad on Wednesday due to a clash with an overseas holiday.
Starr only arrived back in Australia on the same day as the 10-day tournament got under way.
The holiday was booked with the titles in mind but the dates still didn't work out.
"We booked the cruise now as I worked off, if I was going to be picked, that the championships were mid-January last year so we purposefully booked the one that left on Boxing Day to be back on the third so I'd be able to work for a couple of weeks," Starr said.
"Now it's being on the 3rd to the 11th and Riverina is playing Illawarra in the final on the 17th, so I've hardly got any work in January."
It means he will also miss the next matches of the Wagga Cricket season, which resumes next Saturday.
Starr was hoping his NSW Country teammates could get off to a winning start without him.
They did just that.
NSW started their campaign with a thrilling win over ACT.
After being bowled out for 244, NSW always looked to be in control with the ball before a late rally for their rivals.
However they fell just four runs short of victory after being bowled out to start the last over.
The championships continue on Thursday with a clash against Western Australia, who are coming off a 92-run loss to Victoria.
