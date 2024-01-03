Samson returns to Leonard Cup role, Galloway steps into senior role

James Samson is back in charge at Wagga United, but he'll have some new assistance in the 2024 season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Entering the senior coaching ranks alongside Samson is Paul Galloway, who will take lead with the club's second grade side.
Hoping to build a strong future at the club, after Galloway's time coaching the Crows junior Leonard side, the duo said his step into senior coaching is an important player retention strategy.
While United didn't get the wins they had hoped for during their 2023 Leonard Cup campaign, Samson said he's excited to build on what he saw on field last year.
"I'm very excited to be back for 2024 and even more excited to have Paul on board, he's just another set of hands and it's definitely going to help the management of the whole squad," Samson said.
"Last year I was talking about bringing back a strong side in the women's game for the club and I've noticed since I've been in Wagga that there's a big gap between the youth, the 15s 16s and then they're having a jump straight into the opens and the adults.
"I wanted to try and retain as many as possible and Paul having coached one of the 15-16 girls teams last year, which was very successful, having him on board is just a real help in terms of bridging that gap in me bringing in some youth to the team."
Galloway echoed Samson's remarks, adding that he hopes a familiar face will help keep some more young players stay in the game.
"I think it's really important that the girls that transition from juniors into seniors are supported by coaches and by managers," Galloway said.
"I think they'll be five or six players that can transition this year and play juniors and also play into the seniors team, and there's other people behind me that can help with that transition to try and help retain them and also to try and help them make the step up and integrate into seniors."
Not only is Samson excited for the injection of youth into the whole senior squad, he is ready for last year's first-time players to settle into their roles.
"We had a whole lot of players last year that were coming in as new players who had never played," he said.
"They had played other sports before but just not football, and obviously it's a very different game to other sports so I think having a full year under their belts now, I think it's really going to be able to help us to get over the line with some of those results.
"We went toe-to-toe with nearly every team that we came up against and now it's about just continuing that consistency for us, we're definitely capable of ending up higher than we did last year and I think now having a bigger competition overall with two new teams, I think it's really going to help competition as well."
Aiming to provide his side with as professional an environment as he can, Samson said ideally he'd like enough players to have them all pushing each other for first grade spots.
In the meantime he said he has retained most of the 2023 team for the upcoming season, and will continue to outline clear expectations for training attendance and game days.
Galloway said he's pleased to continue working with the young athletes he has been with in recent years.
"I'm looking forward to watching some of those young kids integrate into senior football for Wagga United, it'll be exciting to see them come through the ranks," he said.
The pair said they're excited to work alongside each other for the benefit of both the Leonard and Madden sides.
Galloway said he does not anticipate coaching will impact his role as Football Wagga president.
He said he encourages all Football Wagga board members to be involved in clubs across the league and that he will excuse himself from any decisions where a conflict of interest may arise.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.