Wagga juniors prepare to represent NSW at National Futsal Championships

While most junior athletes are enjoying their summer off, 10 of Wagga's top futsal players are gearing up for their biggest competition of the year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
With representation in NSW Country under 17s, 16s, and 15s teams, Wagga continues to have strong representation at the country's top level.
Ethan Barrell, Peter Ucin (under 15), Alethea Levy, Allyana Levy (under 15), Callan Schwarz, Kade Lyons (under 17), Grace Holaj, Ella Barrell, Amelia Walker, and Madeline Angel (under 17) will travel to Gold Coast to compete for NSW Country.
The week-long competition features teams from seven states but goal keeper Angel believes it will be NSW Metro who will be her side's biggest competition.
Moving up an age group this year, Angel's team went through the competition undefeated last year, but she said there is no extra pressure on them to perform.
"We all just want to have a successful tournament, so we're all just looking forward to that and hoping that we can do well again," Angel said.
"NSW Metro and Queensland will be our hardest opponents, we got to beat them last year which was good."
The team has completed two training sessions in Sydney together ahead of the tournament.
Angel said it was an important opportunity to not only re-group with new and returning team members, but develop a relationship with her new coach Lea Zulo.
"It's been good getting to know a couple of girls that we didn't know and our coach as well," she said.
While weather conditions don't have an impact on the indoor game, Angel said there will be one significant change to the game they play over the coming week.
Used to playing at Wagga's Equex Centre, Angel said the court she's grown up on is smaller than what they'll arrive to in Queensland.
"I haven't played on the bigger court yet so I guess we'll have to find out at the tournament how we go," she said.
"I think [playing soccer] should help, and futsal uses smaller goals so that makes my adjustment easier."
The National Futsal Championships run from January 5 to 9 in Gold Coast, Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.