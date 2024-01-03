Scomopoly and the Bald Archies set up home in Wagga for the summer

The Museum of the Riverina has announced three new exhibitions for the summer which include the famous Bald Archy Prize.
Angus Cawdell-Smith the Museum education and public programs officer, said that the exhibition is a real fan favourite with the public and has toured across regional NSW.
"The Baldy Archies is fun it's really accessible to the public and it makes people laugh," Mr Cawdell-Smith said.
"My favourite this year I think would be Scomopoly which has been a fan favourite as well."
The exhibition has been running for 26 years and after a four-year hiatus was relaunched in 2023.
Currently, entries are open to the next Baldy Archy Prize which closes on January 19.
Applicants can win $100,000 in prize money.
The museum is also set to feature an exhibition on Tom Castro a famous local who was involved in the longest court cases in British history.
Mr Castro a butcher who in 1865 claimed that he was the long lost heir of the Tichborne family's Hampshire estates.
"It's a huge piece of history... and people find it really interesting because it's such a unique story," Mr Cawdell-Smith said.
Another exhibition called Lazy Days in Wagga Wagga features colorised historic photos of locals going about their daily lives.
Mr Cawdell-Smith believes that the colourisation brings new life to the photos for visitors.
"It's a new look at those images and sort of really brings them to life in a new way," he said.
