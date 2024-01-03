Man taken to hospital after Sturt Highway crash west of Wagga

A man has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash west of Wagga.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway at the Galore Street intersection, Galore, following reports a ute had gone off the road and into a tree.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said multiple ambulances were called to the scene shortly before 11.30am on Wednesday.
Upon arrival paramedics tended to a man in his 40s who had sustained minor injuries, the spokesperson said.
He was transported to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
The Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre advised motorists travelling through the area to take extra caution.
Traffic heading in both directions was affected for a short time while emergency services tended to the patient and left the scene.
