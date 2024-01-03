The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Updated

Man taken to hospital after Sturt Highway crash west of Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 3 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been taken to hospital after his ute left the road and hit a tree at Galore. Picture by Les Smith
A man has been taken to hospital after his ute left the road and hit a tree at Galore. Picture by Les Smith

A man has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash west of Wagga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.