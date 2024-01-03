Laurie Quinn remembered for club passion, emphasis on family and community

Lawrence 'Laurie' Quinn knew the secret to a good life.
The Grong Grong-Matong Magpies and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong life member has been remembered as the 'benchmark' of a good man who dedicated decades of service to Australian rules in the region.
Playing for the Magpies for eight seasons, it was Quinn's off-field contributions that have left the greatest mark on the GGGM community.
With 17 years as club secretary before the clubs amalgamation when he then moved into volunteer roles as both a rub-down assistant and timekeeper.
GGGM president Jason Hamblin said Quinn's presence around the club will be sorely missed.
"He was always there to bounce things off, to put into perspective what football is about and to remember your history," Hamblin said.
"He said you need to know your history before you move forward, and I think that's why at our club, it's been so ingrained into our players and that's why our players stay, because of that history and these old blokes who stay around and impart their knowledge on what football is all about.
"It's not all about the paycheck, it's about family and community, and that's what Laurie was passionate about.
"Laurie never wanted Ganmain to forget that Grong Grong and Matong were a part of the fabrication of the club."
Invited to unveil the 2022 premiership flag alongside fellow life member Ken Warran at the beginning of the 2023 season, Hamblin said it was a special moment for the club to honour two of their history-makers.
"He was very proud to unfurl that flag with his old mate," Hamblin said.
Always with time for the players and members of the club, Hamblin said Quinn was the first player in the rooms after a game, win, lose, or draw.
With an arm around your shoulder and a word of advice, Quinn was proud of his club, and went to every game he could.
Saving the best spot for him each home game, Hamblin would arrive early to secure the perfect park for GGGM's biggest fan.
And when he couldn't make it to games anymore, he'd be watching them at home, with his fellow Lions supporters at Allawah Lodge.
"We're very proud to have people like Laurie as part of our club, they're the ones that did the trailblazing for us that make our job even easier now," Hamblin said.
"We have to follow on with their ideas and their philosophies, so we can continue to make our country club what it is today."
Involved in the Murray Valley representative program, Quinn was quick to have a chat with incoming players and was known to be the safest place to leave your valuables.
Michael Walsh remembered his uncle's thief-proof system of collecting valuables in brown paper bags before stashing them in a suitcase in his car boot.
An avid football historian Walsh said Quinn's memorabilia collection would rival any other he's seen.
"He collected everything, he collected Aussie rules football records all his life, he'd get one every week and have all the club notes written up," Walsh said.
"There were stacks of clippings and photos of all these Aussie rulers, he just enjoyed it.
"That was one of his hobbies, he collected everything and then when you went to his house he'd go through the boxes and show you something new."
Riverina MP Michael McCormack took to Facebook to express his condolences following Quinn's passing.
In the statement McCormack said Quinn was one of the happiest people he has ever met.
"[Laurie] was always jovial and pleased to see you. He had plenty of yarns to tell and was a great conversationalist," the statement read.
"It's people such as these who make a good club great and GGGM has them in spades."
Hamblin said that while the club mourns the loss of an exceptional clubman, he knows there will be plenty of happy stories to go around at this week's funeral.
"He was such a big part of the club," Hamblin said.
"Laurie is a great bloke to have a conversation with, and I think that's something that will resonate fairly well at the funeral, he was a bloke that always had a bit of time to have a sit down and a talk to you, and find out what was going on in your life."
Quinn's funeral service will be at Saint Brendan's Catholic Church, Ganmain at 2pm on Thursday.
