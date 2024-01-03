ON THE PACE: New issue for Temora's track as cup date looms

Temora has plenty of work to do to ensure their cup meeting goes ahead next Saturday.
The club's meeting on Tuesday was transferred to Young due to after stewards deemed remedial works to the surface had left it unfit for racing.
Large coarse rocks was the first concern, but Harness Racing NSW chief steward Clint Bentley revealed there is now another problem threatening the club's feature night on January 13.
"The stewards identified that and the club had been given some time, a matter of weeks in fact, to address that issue," Bentley said.
"We've been back and forth on a number of occasions over the last month and whilst it appeared to be improving there was still a significant number of rocks in the material.
"The stewards conducted a final inspection on New Year's Eve and they were satisfied the rocks have been removed but what the club have been doing in order to remove the rocks has just been rolling the surface and effectively they've turned the track the other way and there's no material on it at all.
"It's like a fine powder and it was felt they had got the track down to the base so there was really no cushion left in the surface as well and that conjugation there was predicted rainfall we felt it was in the best interest of everybody to move the meeting to Young."
Temora are working with the authority to rectify the issue.
RAY WALKER scored his first win in more than four years at Young on Tuesday.
While wife Jane has trained a winner in each of the last three seasons, Walker hasn't been behind the reins of any of them.
However Ourmate Ceejay was able to deliver a breakthrough performance.
He just held on to deny Five Starzz Joanne by a head.
Both have qualified for the lucrative maiden final set to be run on Temora's cup meeting on January 13.
Earlier in the night, which was delayed due to a thunderstorm, Tubbee Tee was able to win his first race since October 2021 for Temora trainer Ron Tarbit.
He too claimed a narrow victory after just edging out Dust To Diamonds to win by a head.
ALBURY are looking to build on their biggest New Year's Eve crowd yet for their Carnival Of Cups meeting.
The Border club will host the fourth leg of the revamped series on February 16.
You Am I, The Whitlams and Sarah McLeod have been confirmed as the live entertainment.
More than 5500 people were at Albury Showground on Sunday night.
Albury president Paul Brown was thrilled with the turn out as well as the feedback from the bumper crowd.
"It was massive," Brown said.
"We're still counting the figures but it was more than 5500.
"There were a lot of positives from the community, they loved it."
People were still looking to enter the track up until the gates closed approaching the last race.
"The streets were just full of people looking to get in," Brown said.
"With the current economics and money being very tough we haven't changed our prices in three years, so it is really pleasing.
"All the Facebook comments we've had just loved the way it was and it looked good on TV watching the replays the next day."
THE DACHSHUND Dash proved to be a hit at Leeton after attracting plenty of different faces to Lin Gordon Paceway on Monday.
After a smaller Boxing Day crowd, there was a strong crowd on hand for the Leeton Pacers Cup meeting after trainer-driver
Maguire, who is raising funds for the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary as the Leeton & District Bowling Club ambassador for the SunRice, was pleased with how things unfolded.
"I thought it was a huge success," Maguire said.
"Everything ran really smoothly and I thought it was really good.
"It was nice to do something different."
Four heats were run with the fastest qualifying for the final.
A number of replays were required to crown Sadie as the overall winner.
Maguire thought it really helped boost the meeting.
"I haven't seen that amount of cars or that amount of people there in a long time," she said.
BLAKE Jones held cousin Jackson Painting at bay to win another Southwest and Riverina driver's premierships.
The pair have split the last seven titles.
Painting drove a double in the final meeting of the season at Albury on Sunday night to cut the final margin to two wins.
He had led for most of the season before a late surge from Jones was just enough to take the title.
Both finished inside the top 10 in the NSW premiership, which was taken out by former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart.
Meanwhile David Kennedy finished three clear of Ellen Bartley in the trainer's premiership after neither added to their tally at the final meeting of the season.
A BUSY time of racing in the region continues at Riverina Paceway.
After three meetings in three days across the region, Wagga will also hold meetings on Friday and Monday.
Nominations were extended for Friday's program but a seven-race card has been assembled.
The first is at 2.17pm.
