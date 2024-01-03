SES inundated with calls for help in huge Wagga, Riverina downpour

Wagga's suburbs copped the brunt of a chaotic thunderstorm on Tuesday night with 42 callouts for help with some still trickling in on Wednesday morning.
A huge 73.2mm of rain was recorded at Kapooka overnight and 47mm at the Wagga station according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with residents from across the city recording various gauge results.
The downpours mean Wagga in parts received almost twice its January average rainfall - which is 40mm - in mere hours.
NSW State Emergency Services (SES) Southern Zone Duty Commander Shane Hargreaves said Ashmont, Lake Albert and Kooringal were the most impacted suburbs across the region.
"We had 42 callouts across Wagga last night and this morning, with some jobs still trickling in, we had six in Leeton and quite a few in the far west around Balranald," he said.
"Most of those jobs were for trees down, the rest were related to flash flooding with water impacting properties and a small amount were regarding roof leaks.
"Lake Albert, Kooringal and Ashmont were the most impacted across the region."
Mr Hargreaves said severe thunderstorms are likely across the Riverina again on Wednesday afternoon.
"We will be watching, we are working off the forecast which is severe thunderstorms likely across the Riverina for Wednesday afternoon into the evening."
