The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

SES inundated with calls for help in huge Wagga, Riverina downpour

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 3 2024 - 6:49pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A car splashes through the flooded roundabout at the intersection of Red Hill Road and Bourke Street on Tuesday evening. Picture by Les Smith
A car splashes through the flooded roundabout at the intersection of Red Hill Road and Bourke Street on Tuesday evening. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga's suburbs copped the brunt of a chaotic thunderstorm on Tuesday night with 42 callouts for help with some still trickling in on Wednesday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.