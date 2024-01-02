Brewer comes out on top of husband to score rare win in tight finish

Rebecca Brewer had to hold off a late charge from her husband to bring up just her third win in the past decade.
Brewer just prevailed in a tight finish with The Clock Winder just holding off stablemate Smash It, driven by Shane Hallcroft.
While The Rock-based couple knew they had pulled off the quinella, they weren't sure who had got their nose to the line first at Leeton on Monday night.
Brewer was pleased to have just held on.
"We didn't know until we came back, neither of us knew, but it was good," Brewer said.
Hallcroft drove The Clock Winder to victory at Leeton last week, which was his 400th career driving win.
However as a part-owner of Smash It he had to drive the mare in the Golden Apple Super Store Final.
Brewer was more than happy to take the reins on The Clock Winder instead.
"He went good, he's in form at the moment and got the race run to suit to get the win," she said.
Brewer made a mid-race move to sit outside leader Western Ron ($5) after drawing the outside of the second row.
The couple then had a stirring battle up the straight after Hallcroft made his move coming for home.
The Clock Winder ($26) held on to win by a short half head over the $4.40 favourite.
It was Brewer's first win since 2011 and just her third in more than a decade.
However is more than happy to let her husband do most of the driving, only driving five times last year.
"I usually only drive them if they have drawn bad and Shane has two in the same race," Brewer said.
"He has a share in her (Smash It) but I've driven 'Blue' (The Clock Winder) three times now so it was the third time lucky."
However getting early bragging rights was definitely a good start to the new year.
"I probably won't drive for another 12 months so I'll hold onto it for a while," she said.
Regardless of who came out on top, the couple were pleased to go that little bit better than last year with the race one they always look to target.
"These two were second and third last year and two years before we had a couple of flat tires so we finally got a bit of luck," Brewer said.
"It was pretty good."
