Brewer comes out on top of husband to score rare win in tight finish

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 2 2024 - 6:50pm, first published 5:06pm
The Rock couple Rebecca Brewer and Shane Hallcroft celebrate after a stable quinella at Leeton on Monday with The Clock Winder (left) providing Brewer her first win in more than three years after a narrow win over Hallcroft aboard Smash It. Picture by Courtney Rees
Rebecca Brewer had to hold off a late charge from her husband to bring up just her third win in the past decade.

