Decades on the job make for epic year behind Les's Wagga lens

It can be an interesting caper, this photographic thing.
I started my career shooting black and white film (thirty-six shots per roll) using an old, battered Nikkormat Photomic camera way back when.
The attached motor drive advanced the film at a blistering three frames a second, no auto-focus lenses, manual focus all the way.
Shoot the job, head back to the darkroom, load the film(s) onto spools in complete darkness, drop them in the developing tank, add liquid developer and soak for around eight minutes.
If all went well, we have negatives.
If not, don't bother coming in tomorrow.
Now we have digital cameras, image on a screen, rapid fire frame rates, super-fast auto-focus, the stuff of science fiction when I started out.
However, as much as technology has made the process easier, it doesn't make one a better photographer.
Framing the shot, capturing the moment, anticipating the bounce of the ball, the reaction of the subject, all this is built up over years of practice, perseverance and a bit of good luck.
I've been a press photographer for over 40 years - 24 of those with the DA - and I reckon I'm just beginning to get the hang of it.
Here are a few of my favourite photos from 2023.
