Murrumbidgee Turf Club ready for return to course proper after late change

Murrumbidgee Turf Club are expected to race on the course proper on Friday.
The club was forced to move their Ted Ryder Cup meeting to the Riverside circuit on the morning of the races after concerns over a section of the track.
Fears were raised over bare patches near the 1200 metres that could have caused horses to shy.
However MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario is pleased with how the surface has responded since needing to make the late switch on December 22.
"A horse went over this morning (Tuesday) and the jockey was happy with the condition of the track," Ferrario said.
"Our track manager Mark Hart is very happy with how the course has come on since December 22.
"We believed the track had come along well before that day following the sand grooving process at the start of November and we can all agree when you look at temperature records this has been far from a hot summer."
Ferrario believes the mild weather conditions didn't help the track respond after renovation work.
However there has been improvement since despite more mild weather.
There have been 129 nominations received for the meeting, with acceptances due on Wednesday.
Ferrario is hopeful of attracting a good crowd with many businesses still closed.
"It's always a busy time of year for racing and we're hoping to have some good sized fields," he said.
"We do believe we will have a decent crowd as it is effectively the last day of what I call the business network holidays with everyone having to head back to work on Monday the 8th."
