Teen stable after suspected 'shallow water blackout' in Riverina pool

A teenager who was airlifted to hospital after a near-drowning in a public swimming pool in the Riverina on New Year's Day remains in a stable condition.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Emergency services were called to the Hay pool complex around 1.30pm on Monday where paramedics tended to a boy in his teens.
He was taken to Hay Health Service before he was airlifted to The Royal Melbourne Hospital, according to NSW Ambulance.
A spokesperson for Melbourne Health said the teenager remained in a stable condition on Tuesday.
Hay Shire Council and Lifeguarding Services Australia (LSA) released a statement following the incident which said a resuscitation had been performed at the John Houston Memorial Swimming Pool.
While the pool has now been reopened to the public, investigations and counselling of staff are ongoing.
The council said early investigations indicate it appears the teenager may have passed out while holding their breath underwater.
"At this stage the extent of injuries suffered are not fully known," they said.
"While the pool has now been reopened to the public, investigations and counselling of staff are ongoing.
"Early investigations indicate that it appears the child may have suffered a 'shallow water blackout' as a result of holding breath underwater.
"Council and LSA wish to thank the pool staff, emergency services, Hay Hospital and Dr Arshed for their swift action in this emergency."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.