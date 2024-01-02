Wagga warned flash flooding, hail, damaging wind is likely

Riverina residents are being warned of potential severe weather conditions likely for Tuesday afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a possible severe thunderstorm warning for Wagga, Junee, Griffith, Narrandera, Lockhart and Darlington Point.
Residents are told to expect heavy rainfall during the afternoon that could possibly lead to flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones.
The NSW State Emergency Services (SES) is advising residents to keep in doors and keep away from windows during the anticipated thunderstorm.
Residents are also urged to move their vehicles under cover, secure any loose objects left in yards or on balconies such as trampolines and outdoor settings, report fallen power lines and trees and to avoid using phones and computers.
For help during thunderstorms and floods call the on 132 500, or ring triple zero in the case of an emergency.
An update on the warning will be issued by the Bureau at 5.30pm.
