McGovern feeling positive, hopeful for entry into Football Wagga for 2024

Charles Sturt FC expects to learn its fate early this year.
After founding in mid-2023, the club requested admission to the Football Wagga competition for the 2024 season.
Club founder Chad McGovern said he's feeling optimistic about the club's future and expressed gratitude for the support he has received since the club was opened.
"We haven't had anything official come through yet but there's a lot of positive signs which is good and we're feeling optimistic and running off the idea that it will all come together for us," McGovern said.
Though not yet affiliated, McGovern has been working since May to help build interest and support for the club, to show they are serious about joining the local competition.
Thanks to assistance from the university and Football Wagga members, he feels they are in a good position.
"Within the uni we've got a lot of interest, a lot of people are still messaging us hoping to play and asking to get involved in other ways within the club," he said.
"We still need a few more people to jump on board behind the scenes but we've got a good support system in our committee and the uni has been really good in supporting us and getting us up and running as well, they've been amazing."
McGovern said building the club over the past eight months has helped get their name into the university community and generate interest in their mission.
"Obviously we're a uni club so that goes a long way, and [students] are our target audience," he said.
"The uni has been really good and everyone seems to be getting on board, hearing about us and wanting to know more, it's full of positive signs."
With assistance from Football Wagga through the application process for affiliation, McGovern said he's keen to continue to work with them in the future if they are approved.
Understanding that the club and its players have not competed in the competition, he wants to work with the association to ensure they can be competitive across grades.
Club affiliation requests will be discussed by Football Wagga at coming meetings.
