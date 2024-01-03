The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Your say: Leave the long distance drives to the petrol, diesel cars

By Letters
Updated January 5 2024 - 11:52am, first published January 4 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leave the greater distances to diesel or petrol-powered cars, today's correspondent argues. File image
Leave the greater distances to diesel or petrol-powered cars, today's correspondent argues. File image

I would like to ask Chris Dahlitz (Range anxiety rising even as Riverina EV charging stations grow, DA 26/12), who is responsible for the charging of EVs?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.