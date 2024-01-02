Joneses complete carnival double with trifecta in Leeton Pacers Cup

The new year kicked off just as Narrandera couple Ellen and Blake Jones finished the last.
After winning the MIA Breeders Plate on Boxing Day, the Joneses completed the carnival double by claiming the Leeton Pacers Cup on Monday night.
They dominated the entries with four chances in the $14,9994 New Year's Day feature and in turn the finish.
Glenledi Elvis led the charge as he raced away for a comfortable victory.
Stablemates Misterfreeze and Forever Yin completed the trifecta.
Blake Jones drove the $1.75 favourite to victory.
He was impressed with how he handled stepping up to the 2582 metres.
"He seems to be one of those horses that when he gets in front and can free roll he just keeps rolling along," Jones said.
"He seems to have a pretty high cruising speed and once I got to the front I thought he would be pretty hard to beat."
Glenledi Elvis was able to work his way to the front after drawing barrier five but Jones didn't feel he had to push him too hard.
The 16.8-metre victory now brings his record to four wins and a second from six starts since arriving in Australia.
His only unplaced effort was a fourth in the Griffith Pacers Cup.
Jones feels having the likes of Forever Yin at home has helped him develop.
"He's a funny sort of horse as even in his races it looks like he's under the bat and under pressure but you pop the plugs and ask him for a bit more and he gets rolling again," Jones said.
"Even at home he just does what he has to.
"He probably wasn't going as around Griffith Cup time as we were working him with Brooklyn Bridge and was going really good there at West Wyalong and when he went we didn't really have one to work with him.
"Now he's been working with Forever Yin, they've been pushing each other and I think it's really benefited him.
"His last two races have been really good."
The Narrandera couple are coming off their best season to date.
Ellen Jones was thrilled to score a cup quinella to start the new one.
"I was really happy," Jones said.
"I had the biggest smile on my face, especially with the way Forever Yin went.
"He hit the line really well."
The Narrandera couple were preparing the now seven-year-old for a tilt at the Regional Championships, which they went on to win with Brooklyn Bridge, when a trackwork mishap threatened to end the group one performer's career.
He returned with a seventh last month but Jones thought he put in a much better effort despite finishing 22 metres behind his stablemate.
"I was a bit worried after his first up run as he went ok but didn't have that little bit of spark," she said.
"He definitely had a bit of spunk about him (Monday night).
"Obviously Glenledi Elvis was a bit too far in front of him but I was really happy with him."
Jones hopes they can continue their strong run of form.
"Hopefully it kick starts another good season for us," she said.
