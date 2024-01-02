Three babies, 20 minutes: Wagga Base New Year's arrivals all come at once

The new year brought its blessings as three new babies were born on the first day within 20 minutes in Wagga Base Hospital.
Sharlette O'Meley and Zachary Caldwell from Wagga, welcomed their child Caprice, at 1.29pm after a quick and natural birth.
"It was quick, fast and easy, barely made it to the hospital," Ms O'Meley said.
Caprice weighs 3.405kg and is the third child, but the first girl, in the family.
"It's my first born so bit of mixed emotions growing up with two little fellows and now a little girl, it's a bit scary but we'll do it," Mr Caldwell said.
Emily and Nat Davis also from Wagga, were the runners up when they had their child Harvey at 1.40pm.
It was a quick and natural birth with Harvey weighing 3.362 kg.
"We've been very excited having a newborn again and our little two year old Oliver got to come up and meet him," Ms Davis said.
"We're just eager to get home and start life as a family of four now."
Kerri Andreazza from Griffith gave birth to her baby Abigail Hams at 1.49pm.
The baby weighs 4.53kg, with Ms Andreazza describing her baby as a large one when she was born.
"I was induced early in the morning, it was about four hours then everything sped up very quickly," Ms Andreazza said.
Ms Andreazza felt it was a very special moment when she was informed on how her baby was the third within 20 minutes.
Her two-year-old child hasn't seen her baby but is very excited to meet her new sibling.
"She was excited, she actually told me get in the car and go pick up the baby," she said.
