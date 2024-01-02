The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

T20 exhibition match set to combine preparation with connection

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated January 3 2024 - 9:24am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAW International XI squad's Neil Smith and Riverina squad captain Ben Mitchell are looking towards the upcoming T20 exhibition match between the two sides. Picture by Mark Jesser
CAW International XI squad's Neil Smith and Riverina squad captain Ben Mitchell are looking towards the upcoming T20 exhibition match between the two sides. Picture by Mark Jesser

Riverina will have a unique challenge in preparation for the Country Bash final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.