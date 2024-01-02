Your say: Unhappy match in solving the world's problems

I bought myself a pet goat for Christmas. I paid with a note and was given change.
It is obligatory for pets to have names, so I called the goat 'Scape' and change 'Climate'. From day one it was an unhappy match. They were forever at each other's throat.
Scape has been called upon by Climate to take the heat off her after being blamed for the recent anopheles explosion. Prior to this, Scape had successfully passed the buck onto Voice's niece, Miss Information for the referendum defeat.
Scape and Climate went off to the city to see their cousin Electri. He has been in no end of trouble regarding his reliability and lack of loyalty to his age-old friend Fossil Fuel.
Scape has been called in to arbitrate on costings of different sources of energy and has pointed out that sun, wind, coal and nuclear energies are all free in their raw state.
Scape has since solved the energy pricing policies by enticing his nephews, the twins Dearer and Cheaper, to change their names by deed poll. So now Dearer is Cheaper and Cheaper is Dearer. This is what the Minister has been telling us.
Climate has been in the hot seat regarding the extinction of mammals and every other living thing. She thinks her cousin Eva Lution should shoulder some of the blame.
There has been great reliance placed on these pets to solve problems both man-made and otherwise and to take the blame for these problems.
Would those loudly supporting Israel's right to self-defence please explain just what they mean.
The attack by Hamas on October 7 was a vile crime but the response of the Israeli government looks more like violent revenge given the destruction of towns and cities and vital infrastructure, as we see on our screens.
Reports from various media outlets that the horror of Gaza is not being shown in Israel, the suffering that is being reported is frightful, of course those questioning what is happening are often accused of being antisemitic.
I suggest that are being pro humanity and anti-war.
Are we approaching dire straits?
Quite urgently more needs to be done with Defence.
We are taking the national defence situation far too lightly. Talk of new submarines is more an engineered distraction.
There's no conscription though the signs of the times point to the need. There's no citizens militia/Home Front army. No known publication to bring one together. Our arsenal is mostly empty. There's no food storage program for the people.
On top of it all I think Defence has already given up.
They're letting a penny-pinching; distracted government hold the purse strings and call the shots. That shouldn't be.
Over a 30-plus year period I collected some 30-plus mentions from the Christian churches of an invader. No date for any invasion has ever been mentioned. I suspect it could happen though.
Personally, I'd like to see reporters out in their communities getting the feel of how the people perceive the need for more defence.
There's not enough strong intelligent men and women left who can do the job of boosting national defence preparations.
When governments begin to fail who is left but the media to talk to the people. The media may be our last resort.
