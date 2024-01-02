Brave little fighter Piper continues to inspire with her strength and smile

Piper Wakley-Keighran is only small, but her strength is unimaginable.
The five-year-old from Albury has had to muster incredible courage and resilience after suffering a stroke on Monday, December 18, less than an hour after her preschool graduation.
After starting to feel unwell, Piper quickly became unconscious and unresponsive before she was rushed to Albury's emergency department, with scans later confirming the stroke had caused a bleed in her brain.
Piper was flown to Monash Children's Hospital in Melbourne where emergency surgery was performed before she was placed in an induced coma.
Initially, her parents Tayla Wakley and Will Keighran were told they may have to brace for the worst, but the brave Taylor Swift fan hasn't stopped fighting.
Now breathing on her own, she continues to defy the odds.
"Piper has surprised every single member of her specialist team with how well she is doing," Ms Wakley said.
"Two weeks ago, we were told to prepare to say our goodbyes, and as of today, she is trying to take some steps.
"We have a long way to go, but we are so happy with the progress Piper has made so far."
The happy and bubbly youngster, who loves arts and crafts, was recently able to venture out of her room in her wheelchair for the first time in weeks.
"The doctors are blown away with where she was about seven days ago, not being able to breathe on her own, to now taking those few small steps," Mr Keighran said.
"She's starting to realise that it's going to be a long trek, but she's happy she can get out of the room now."
It's hoped Piper will soon be moved from the acute ward to the rehabilitation ward as she continues to work on walking, talking and strengthening her right side, but the mystery surrounding what caused such a young and healthy child to collapse so suddenly still remains.
"Through all of the scans, blood tests and samples of Piper's spinal fluid, we have still not found a diagnoses," Ms Wakley said.
"She is baffling the neurologists, but they are determined to continue investigating to ensure this doesn't happen again."
Despite Christmas playing out very differently to how she imagined, Piper still received a special visit from Santa in hospital and was able to celebrate with her 10-week-old sister, Remi.
"Santa came through and she opened a few presents, but it was actually Boxing Day where she turned the page and was really happy and opened most of her presents," Mr Keighran said.
"She was able to see her little sister, so she was fairly happy to open a few presents with her."
Piper's godmother, Rachael Ralph, has started a GoFundMe for Piper and her family, which in just over a week has already surpassed a total of $30,000.
"The incredible donations we have received have allowed us to begin planning our lives once we are back home," Ms Wakley said.
"We have already been able to purchase car seats for Piper that will assist with her motor issues.
"This has been the worst time in our lives, but knowing that the whole community is behind us has helped us feel not so isolated."
Mr Keighran echoed his gratitude.
"I've been blown away by the support of the border and region," he said.
"I've been at the Ronald McDonald House now for close to two weeks and the way they have it running there is unbelievable."
While Piper and her loved ones still have a long road ahead, they've been overwhelmed by the support and care they have received and have extended their heartfelt gratitude to Albury paramedics and Albury Wodonga Health's Emergency, ICU and Paedicatric teams.
"Without them, Piper wouldn't be here today," Ms Wakley said.
