Travers adds to successive festival period with Adelong Cup success

Diamond Carat's return to winning form ensured Wagga trainer Michael Travers a strong start to the new year.
After injuring her leg on a trip to Randwick in August, Diamond Carat was able to return to the winner's circle in the $15,000 Adelong Cup Benchmark 66 Handicap (1400m) at Gundagai on Monday.
After a win and two placings leading up to the fateful trip, the five-year-old mare had been unplaced in her next four starts.
However Travers was thrilled to see her bounce back.
"She got badly hurt at Randwick to end her last preparation, she cut her leg really badly and went through $3000 worth of surgery," Travers said.
"We still weren't sure if she was going to make it back to racing but she's made it back to racing.
"I honestly thought she would be a really good bet if it was wet and while she didn't get the wet conditions she was still too good.
"I'm very happy."
Settling off the pace, the $10 chance made her move before the turn for home before holding off $2.70 favourite Unique Prince to win by a length.
"She's always thereabouts, she always tries and just had the right race," Travers said.
The former jockey was impressed with Quayde Krogh's ride.
It adds to a good run for Travers who scored a winning double at Corowa on Saturday.
"We finished off last year strong with two winners and it was a great way to start the new year," Travers said.
"I'm always thrilled to get a winner and Gundagai has always been a great track to me so I'm thrilled to get the Adelong Cup."
Travers then picked up a third with Luscious to conclude the five-race program.
Tumut trainer Kerry Weir was the only other Southern Districts trainer to taste success with Lightening Blaze scoring his first win at start 11.
