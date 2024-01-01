The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Travers adds to successive festival period with Adelong Cup success

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 1 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga trainer Michael Travers started the new year with Adelong Cup success with Diamond Carat on Monday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga trainer Michael Travers started the new year with Adelong Cup success with Diamond Carat on Monday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Diamond Carat's return to winning form ensured Wagga trainer Michael Travers a strong start to the new year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.