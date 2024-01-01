McPherson scores perfect finish to the year for the second time running

For the second year running James McPherson has finished off the racing season on a winning note.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
After winning the last race at Albury in 2022, the Thurgoona trainer repeated the same dose in front of another bumper crowd on Sunday night.
McPherson was pleased to taste more success on the big night at his home track.
"I always like to have a few horses in on New Year's Eve to try to win at least one race and it just happened in the last two years it's been the last race," McPherson said.
"Any race on New Year's Eve is a good race to win."
Allsopp was able to break through for his first win at start three.
McPherson has been pleased with the now four-year-old's progression since arriving at the stable.
"It was a good way to finish off the year and it was an extra special win with that horse," he said.
"A lot of hard work has gone into getting him to win a race and it's all paid off."
The win was McPherson's 23rd for the season, equalling his effort from the previous two seasons combined.
While he did have his eyes on getting to 30 at the start of the year, the 23-year-old is still pleased with how things panned out after injuring his shoulder early in the season.
"It was my 23rd winner for the season, which isn't too bad and I'm happy with that from 101 starts," McPherson said.
"Hopefully a couple more this year would be nice.
"My goal last year was to get over 30 but I had a bit of a slow patch so this year I want to get over 30 by focusing on the turnover rate of horses."
Allsopp's win provided reinsman Jackson Painting with a double to finish 2023 after earlier combining with Paul Kahlefeldt to score with Glamour Fox.
Victorian trainer-driver Gary Pekin also scored a winning double with Hartnett and Cresco Threepeat both successful.
Cresco Threepeat's win ensured he took out Albury Horse of the Year honours.
Vin Number took out the feature event for the three-year-olds on the card for Canberra trainer Michael Hawke.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.