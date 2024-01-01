The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Second halycon harness club faces cup transfer as more meetings move

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 1 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora's planned meeting for Tuesday has been transferred to Young due to the state of the track. Picture by Les Smith
Temora's planned meeting for Tuesday has been transferred to Young due to the state of the track. Picture by Les Smith

The two Riverina harness racing clubs steeped with the richest history are now facing the prospect of being unable to run their cup meetings this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.