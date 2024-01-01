Second halycon harness club faces cup transfer as more meetings move

The two Riverina harness racing clubs steeped with the richest history are now facing the prospect of being unable to run their cup meetings this month.
Junee have already transferred their cup meeting to Riverina Paceway on January 27.
It comes as they try to sort through issues with the Junee Showground Trust, with the club's other race dates spread across various venues in the region.
Now Temora faces the prospect of needing their cup meeting to be transferred due to concerns over the state of the track.
A stewards inspection of the reworked surface deemed it unsuitable for racing ahead of the seven-race program on Tuesday.
The meeting will now be run at Young.
Temora are endeavouring to rectify the situation ahead of their cup meeting on January 13.
President Matt New said the club was blindsided by the decision.
"We've resurfaced it and have had a little bit of trouble getting it right, we thought we had it right but obviously not," New said.
"It was supposed to be all smaller stuff but there were some bigger stones in amongst the material, which we didn't notice when we first put it down but as we've been conditioning it they've come to the surface."
The deeds of Paleface Adios on the track put Temora on the map with his 108-win career, including the 1976 Miracle Mile, capturing plenty of the nation.
Not only does he have pride of place with a statue on the main street but his image wishes anyone leaving the Temora Shire 'adios'.
Rocks in the surface following recent work on the track are the biggest concern however it is not the only issue.
Stewards inspected the track on Saturday before plans were put in place in transfer the meeting
After losing their 10-race program before Christmas due to a thunderstorm, Young president David Micallef was only happy to help out Temora.
"It was disappointing to lose a 10-race meeting just before Christmas with that freakish storm that came through half an hour before the first," Micallef said.
"It caused a lot of headaches with 45mm falling so quickly but on the roundabout it is nice to pick up one and be able to help them out by running their seven-event program."
The fields remain the same however some race names have been altered with Temora looking to honour the contributions of the late Colin Pike and John New, who died late last month, at a later date.
Young are also on standby to Temora's feature meeting with its geographical proximity working in their favour.
"They are hopeful the track will be fixed but if that doesn't happen I think we are on standby to help out with that," Micallef said.
Nominations for the cup meeting, which now includes a maiden final for pacers who qualify at Young, are due on January 9.
It is hoped a venue for the meeting will be determined before then.
"We definitely want to race but we're just racing on Harness Racing NSW to give us some direction as to what we need to do to the track to get it up to scratch," New said.
