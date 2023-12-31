Here's cheers to New Year's: Lake Albert the place to be to see out 2023

Wagga's New Year's Eve celebrations at Lake Albert drew a huge crowd to Apex Park and Lake Albert, families swarming the foreshow to celebrate the last hours of 2023.
For Danny and Andrea Keys it was about simply spending time with their grandchildren and watching the fireworks.
"It's been a good build-up I think, the kids are really excited about coming down and hanging out with everybody," Ms Keys said as the celebrations got under way on Sunday night.
Ms Keys hopes that the new year would be better than the last, as 2023 was a difficult one for her family as they dealt with the loss of her mother.
"I want everyone to have good health, be happy and nice to people, everybody should be nice to one another," she said.
"It was a fairly hard year we had a lot of illness in the family, I'm looking forward to a year of happiness and no drama."
Miranda Smith, who ventured out keen to see the fireworks, really loved the family-friendly atmosphere of the event.
She hopes the new year would bring her new opportunities to travel and work.
"It's really nice to be around little kids who are just really enjoying New Year's Eve," Ms Smith said.
"I think I'm just excited for another year of hopefully some more travel coming out of COVID."
The event also featured stalls serving food and drinks to onlookers from local businesses.
Shirleen Everett, owner of Acai Queen, was scooping out acai sorbet to the masses who turned out for the evening.
"I think it's pretty laid back, very family orientated, plenty of families getting out and about," Ms Everett said.
Zara Crocker the manager of Slinky Food group, was selling prawn and ginger dumplings, as well as prawn and pork dim sims.
"I would say it's pretty consistent - this is the first time I've done it here," Ms Crocker said.
