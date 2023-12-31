The Daily Advertiser
Here's cheers to New Year's: Lake Albert the place to be to see out 2023

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated January 2 2024 - 1:50pm, first published December 31 2023 - 8:37pm
Wagga's New Year's Eve celebrations at Lake Albert drew a huge crowd to Apex Park and Lake Albert, families swarming the foreshow to celebrate the last hours of 2023.

