From better health to a new car: Wagga locals on New Year's resolutions

Good health, personal growth and a more relaxed approach are at the top of the list for Wagga locals as they prepared their New Year's resolutions.
For James Hyland, the new year means three things, family, friends and health, as well as keeping a positive approach to life.
"As I'm getting older, there are more important things that I've got to try and focus on, making the better of me and then everyone else as well," Mr Hyland said.
"Money comes and goes, and those are the three things that are more important to me."
Mr Hyland hopes 2024 will bring relief for the cost of living, which he felt has been hard on his personal finances.
"I hope it's a lot easier not just myself but everyone... in terms of the cost of living," he said.
Dan Ray, 16, is hoping that 2024 can be a year where he can grow professionally as an electrical trade and achieve his dreams of buying a car.
"I want to save up for a car and hopefully process further into my trade," Dan said.
"Just a little buzz box, because I'm out on a little property, something that would work to stay out on country roads and be safe."
Claire Mcrae, 16, is hoping that 2024 would be a good year, both at school and her beloved polocrosse.
At 75, Fay Campbell has long given up a new year's resolution but hopes 2024 would bring good things for her and everyone.
"I need a roof over my head, I need good health and I wish everyone else good health and happiness fair enough," Ms Campbell said.
Veterinary technology student at CSU, Shivani Ratra, skipped a New Year's resolution, instead opting to simply see what the year brings her.
"I really don't, I'm just going to go with the flow, see how everything ends up and do my best," Ms Ratra said.
She hopes that the year would bring good mental health, do well with her university and good memories from the new year.
