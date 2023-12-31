Weir has three chances for third straight New Year's feature

Tumut trainer Kerry Weir is hoping three will be his lucky number to start the new year.
After winning the last two editions of the Adelong Cup with Crocodile Cod, Weir lines up three chances to make it three in a row in the race at Gundagai on Monday.
Weir will be represented by Agrimony, Horace and Red Hill in the $15,000 feature.
Red Hill takes the best numerical form into the race with seconds in two of his last three starts, including when resuming from a freshen up at Tumut last week, as well as a win at Young five starts back.
Josh Richards will take the ride with the pair to start from barrier one.
Kayla Nisbet, who combined with Weir to take out the feature in 2023, will partner Agrimony while Jake Barrett will ride Horace.
It is part of a strong hand for the Tumut horseman who had a winner on his home track on Boxing Day.
Fuji Hero is looking to make it back-to-back wins to finish the five-race program while Weir also has Snico and She's Apples One in the 1000-metre maiden to start the meeting as well Lightening Blaze and Geez Louise in the 1400-metre maiden.
It comes after Richards and Emma Ly both had winning doubles at Corowa on Saturday.
Ly scored her first win for master Donna Scott as Soo Kiss Me broke through for a maiden win right after taking out the opening race with Zuurberg for Kevin Hanley.
Richards won with Bowled Roamer for Wagga trainer Scott Spckman before combining with Michael Travers aboard Miss White.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.