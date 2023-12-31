Prest out to go one better in hometown feature to start new year with a bang

Sporty Dancer is out to end a 19-month winless run to kick start the new year for Leeton trainer-driver Todd Prest.
The mare will have just her fourth start since her last win as Prest looks to claim his hometown feature on Monday.
Sporty Dancer was second in the 2022 edition of the Leeton Pacers Cup when beaten by Nerano, who won two heats of the Inter Dominion in December.
Prest is hoping she can go one better.
"It would be very nice," Prest said.
She has drawn eight in the Leeton Pacers Cup and after injuries have plagued her promising career, Prest hopes the barrier draw will be a big boost to her chances of a breakthrough.
"It's a very good draw, I was happy with the draw as she's in the running line and hopefully she won't be too far off them," he said.
Sporty Dancer has only had two starts since suffering a tendon injury during a Queensland campaign in June 2022.
The first was in August before she needed more time off after injuring herself in the paddock.
She was then seventh in the Stayers Cup at Dubbo in December when things didn't go quite to plan.
However Prest expects she will have taken plenty of benefit from the performance.
"It wasn't too bad," he said.
"We went round to the death as I thought Ripp would give me a bit of cover but it didn't and she got a bit keen.
"That last 50 to 100 caught up with her but she pulled up pretty good from the run and has trained on it so I'm pretty happy with how she is.
"If she settled she would have run second easy but she just didn't settle in the run and was a bit keen first up."
Sporty Dancer has won 14 of her 34 starts including a group three win as well as being placed in the group one Queensland Oaks.
Prest is looking to target the cup circuit in the Riverina before deciding on what's next for the mare.
"I'll just see how she goes in the cups and then work it out from there as to whether we press on and go to Sydney or what we do," he said.
It will be a busy night for Prest who also lines up Likeable Rogue and Sporty Lou.
He hopes Likeable Rogue can take advantage of barrier two to kick start the eight-race meeting while drawing one is a boost to Sporty Lou's chances of a breakthrough in the last race of the night.
Ellen Jones dominates the field for the $14,994 cup for up to 100 pacers.
She has four runners in the race including last-start winner Glenledi Elvis.
