Prest out to go one better in hometown feature to start new year with a bang

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 31 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 4:00pm
Leeton trainer-drive Todd Prest with wife Corina and their boys Archie, 3, and Louis, 5, ahead of Sporty Dancer's attempt to win the Leeton Pacers Cup on Monday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Leeton trainer-drive Todd Prest with wife Corina and their boys Archie, 3, and Louis, 5, ahead of Sporty Dancer's attempt to win the Leeton Pacers Cup on Monday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Sporty Dancer is out to end a 19-month winless run to kick start the new year for Leeton trainer-driver Todd Prest.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

