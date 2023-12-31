Mixed response to women's tackle with clubs keen to maintain Sullivan Cup sides

Group Nine clubs still want to have under 16s as part of their senior game days.
Plans coming down from NSW Rugby League to move the age group back to the juniors for the 2025 season were revealed by new Group Nine president Mark Daly in The Daily Advertiser.
Faced with the prospect of losing one fifth of their current numbers, not one club supported the move.
"It's absolute madness," Gundagai secretary Martin Hay said.
"A few years ago we didn't have under 16s and I did the sums on it and the under 16s are about 27 per cent of your gate and if they think women's league is going to replace that I'll be proven incorrect but I can't understand it."
Group Nine juniors are also not pushing for the change to the Sullivan Cup competition.
The suggestion would be that women's tackle, either open or under 17s, would come instead.
However Southcity president Greg Wiscombe raised concerns about the bigger transition for the boys going to under 18s if they under 16s went to the junior league.
Instead he suggested leaguetag be replaced by women's tackle instead of losing the Sullivan Cup.
"I'd prefer the leaguetag to go," Wiscombe said.
"If they are going to have a pathway to tackle I think tag is probably the one.
"I know it's good for the younger girls but if there is genuinely going to be a pathway in rugby league for women that's the one that should go."
Plans to introduce an open women's tackle competition next season have had a mixed response.
While Young and Junee are confident they have enough interest to field a side, a number are hopeful while others like Gundagai and Temora aren't expected to have enough interest.
Gundagai were the first to inform the Group they won't be taking part in the eight-week season.
"I've already told Group Nine we won't be fielding a side in the tackle, we haven't got enough interested players and it's probably years away," Hay said.
"We struggled to field a leaguetag side so we just won't find any."
Temora president Jack Morton also doesn't believe there is a lot of interest out of the leaguetag premiers at this stage.
"Girls tackle is going to happen but it's a knee jerk reaction for it to happen next year," Morton said.
"It will definitely happen but it is just a matter of the girls coming out of the junior league."
Tumut are hopeful of having enough interest coming off the back of the Tumut Pub Nines competition adding women into their mix in 2024.
Albury feels they are in a similar position with women's tackle options currently in Wodonga.
"I think it will be very interesting the nines," president Neville Stratton said.
"They seem to reckon they will get a side but it's not going to happen overnight as with the junior rugby league it's a big gap and down here it will take a few years to get going."
Brothers are also unsure of interest from within their existing leaguetag players but secretary Zac Wilson did not know of any outside interest at this stage.
However Young are already on the front foot following foot with sponsors already on board as well as a coach locked in.
President Josh Powderly believes their proximity to existing women's tackle competitions is a big benefit.
"We've got good numbers and we're really looking forward to it," Powderly said.
"There's girls that would normally be playing in the Canberra comp from Young that will stay and play here, which is good, there's leaguetag girls who will play tackle, there's some very excited girls and some girls who don't normally play leaguetag who will play tackle."
However Powderly would prefer the tackle team to complement the current structure of the competition.
"I think the current format with the 16s in the senior league," he said.
"It's always been like that and I think it's a good fit as once kids hit 16 they are well and truly ready to be amongst the senior guys and there's still room for the girls tackle as well."
Junee are also confident they have enough interest for both leaguetag and tackle teams.
"I think it is a good structure to trial it through the year to get it up off the ground and get it happening," president David Holt said.
"It's a good way to go about building the competition."
Kangaroos were the only club who could not be reached for comment.
